* Says forex debt ties hands of economic policy
* Families hold nearly 20 pct/GDP worth of CHF debt
BUDAPEST Oct 11 Hungary must find a new,
"uncharted way" to add to existing moves to help households
break out of a foreign currency debt trap, Prime Minister Viktor
Orban said on Tuesday.
An existing scheme to let families holding foreign currency
mortgages -- mostly in the volatile Swiss franc -- repay their
loans at artificially low exchange rates could cost banks
hundreds of billions of forints.
Orban did not elaborate on the specifics of any new steps to
tackle the problem. Hungarian households' Swiss franc debt
burden amounts to almost 20 percent of GDP.
"We must break a path, just as we did with the final
repayment, and break out of this trap in a way that is
unexpected, uncharted and unknown to all," Orban told a forum of
employers, employees, civil groups and the government.
"We must go all the way in implementing this policy, this is
one of the most important tasks of the coming year," he said.
Erste Group Bank AG , emerging Europe's
second-biggest lender, said on Monday that it faces a 500
million euro loss at its Hungarian unit -- which will now get
about 600 million euros of new equity -- following the
announcement of the repayment scheme.
Austrian peer Raiffeisen Bank International also
plans to inject capital into its Hungarian unit as a result of
the controversial law, its CFO said last week.
Orban said the problem of foreign currency debt in the
household sector posed a vicious circle, as financial markets
cite high external debt as a key source of vulnerability, but
they "get nervous" when the government tries to address it.
Orban's centre-right government has taken a series of policy
moves out of kilter with Western efforts in the financial crisis
since it took power in May 2010 -- also including an effective
renationalisation of private pension fund assets and big
windfall taxes on banks.
Fitch Ratings said earlier this month that the Hungarian
government's measures to deal with the problem of high FX debt
loads pose risks to the banking sector and to Hungary's
reputation among investors.
Fitch said it assumes a take-up rate of 25 percent, and under
this scenario the early loan repayment scheme would absorb
approximately 1.5 percentage points of the sector's Tier 1
capital ratio.
Moody's has placed seven Hungarian banks on review for a
possible downgrade because of a recently approved law that
allows foreign currency mortgage holders to pay back their debt
at a discount.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)