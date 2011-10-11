* Says forex debt ties hands of economic policy

* Families hold nearly 20 pct/GDP worth of CHF debt

BUDAPEST Oct 11 Hungary must find a new, "uncharted way" to add to existing moves to help households break out of a foreign currency debt trap, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

An existing scheme to let families holding foreign currency mortgages -- mostly in the volatile Swiss franc -- repay their loans at artificially low exchange rates could cost banks hundreds of billions of forints.

Orban did not elaborate on the specifics of any new steps to tackle the problem. Hungarian households' Swiss franc debt burden amounts to almost 20 percent of GDP.

"We must break a path, just as we did with the final repayment, and break out of this trap in a way that is unexpected, uncharted and unknown to all," Orban told a forum of employers, employees, civil groups and the government.

"We must go all the way in implementing this policy, this is one of the most important tasks of the coming year," he said.

Erste Group Bank AG , emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, said on Monday that it faces a 500 million euro loss at its Hungarian unit -- which will now get about 600 million euros of new equity -- following the announcement of the repayment scheme.

Austrian peer Raiffeisen Bank International also plans to inject capital into its Hungarian unit as a result of the controversial law, its CFO said last week.

Orban said the problem of foreign currency debt in the household sector posed a vicious circle, as financial markets cite high external debt as a key source of vulnerability, but they "get nervous" when the government tries to address it.

Orban's centre-right government has taken a series of policy moves out of kilter with Western efforts in the financial crisis since it took power in May 2010 -- also including an effective renationalisation of private pension fund assets and big windfall taxes on banks.

Fitch Ratings said earlier this month that the Hungarian government's measures to deal with the problem of high FX debt loads pose risks to the banking sector and to Hungary's reputation among investors.

Fitch said it assumes a take-up rate of 25 percent, and under this scenario the early loan repayment scheme would absorb approximately 1.5 percentage points of the sector's Tier 1 capital ratio.

Moody's has placed seven Hungarian banks on review for a possible downgrade because of a recently approved law that allows foreign currency mortgage holders to pay back their debt at a discount. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)