BUDAPEST, Sept 21 Up to 19 percent of all Hungarian foreign currency mortgage holders could participate in the government's repayment scheme, potentially costing banks 175 to 220 billion forints ($835 million to $1.05 billion), a survey showed on Wednesday.

The independent survey of 1,518 people, conducted between Sep. 14-18, found 360 of them had foreign currency mortgages, market research firm TNS Hoffmann said.

"This way the survey represents Hungarian households and also FX mortgage holders both geographically and demographically," research director Laszlo Hegedus told Reuters.

It showed that although 36 percent of foreign currency mortgage holders would prefer to repay their loans, only up to 19 percent or 185,000 would be capable of repayment.

The company estimated that about 150,000 people would probably take up the option.

In that case, banks' immediate exchange rate losses would total 175 billion forints, while with 185,000 taking part, the losses could rise to 220 billion forints.

On Monday lawmakers approved a law to let households repay forex mortgages at 180 forints per Swiss franc and 250 forints per euro, forcing already heavily-taxed banks to swallow the losses. The move also drew fire from Austria, home to some of emerging Europe's largest lenders.

"There could be various strategies for repayment: those foreign currency borrowers who will realistically be able to repay their loans, will mostly (51 percent) mobilise their own savings or family savings," TNS Hoffmann said in a statement.

It said 40 percent planned to take out forint loans to finance the repayment, while the remaining 9 percent were uncertain at this stage.

Among those who definitely want to repay their mortgage and can do it only using forint-denominated loans, the average outstanding principal and interest rate debt amounts to 6.7 million forints, the research firm said.

Close to half of those who definitely want to repay their loans plan to finance repayment from savings, and they have an average debt of 3.1 million forints.

The National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday it expected 20 percent of a foreign currency loan stock of about 5.55 trillion forints to be affected by the repayment scheme. ($1 = 209.58 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)