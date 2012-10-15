* State would get pre-emptive buying right for existing gas storage-MP

* New storage facilities must be sold to state

* Bill does not mean nationalization of MOL's gas storage-Rogan

BUDAPEST, Oct 15 Hungary's planned gas bill will ensure pre-emptive rights to the state to buy energy group MOL's strategic natural gas storage facility without forcing the firm to sell it, a ruling Fidesz party official said on Monday.

Antal Rogan, head of Fidesz' parliament group, was quoted by the national news agency MTI as saying the new legislation, submitted to parliament on Friday, aimed to prevent an increase in foreign influence over gas supplies.

The government will have pre-emptive rights to buy existing safety storage units, while facilities to be built in the future must be sold to the state, Rogan said.

The centre-right government has a track record of tightening control over firms in the energy and other sectors.

It has effectively nationalized private pension fund assets worth over 10 billion euros, and is also seeking to take over the local gas business of E.ON.

Rogan rejected a press report published on Saturday which interpreted the bill as a nationalisation of MOL's 1.9 billion cubic metre storage facility in southern Hungary.

He said at a parliament committee meeting that giving pre-emptive buying rights to the state would serve the safety of domestic gas supplies and would also help prevent the acquisition of domestic storage facilities by foreign firms.

He said it was in Hungary's interest that gas storage facilities should not be owned by the same groups who ensure gas shipments to the country. He did not specify.

Most of Hungary's natural gas consumption comes from Russia. E.ON is involved both in gas trading and storage.

"The more natural gas we can store, the safety of gas supplies will increase," Rogan was cited by MTI as saying.

MOL and E.ON officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by William Hardy)