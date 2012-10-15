* State would get pre-emptive buying right for existing gas
* New storage facilities must be sold to state
* Bill does not mean nationalization of MOL's gas
BUDAPEST, Oct 15 Hungary's planned gas bill will
ensure pre-emptive rights to the state to buy energy group MOL's
strategic natural gas storage facility without forcing
the firm to sell it, a ruling Fidesz party official said on
Monday.
Antal Rogan, head of Fidesz' parliament group, was quoted by
the national news agency MTI as saying the new legislation,
submitted to parliament on Friday, aimed to prevent an increase
in foreign influence over gas supplies.
The government will have pre-emptive rights to buy existing
safety storage units, while facilities to be built in the future
must be sold to the state, Rogan said.
The centre-right government has a track record of tightening
control over firms in the energy and other sectors.
It has effectively nationalized private pension fund assets
worth over 10 billion euros, and is also seeking to take over
the local gas business of E.ON.
Rogan rejected a press report published on Saturday which
interpreted the bill as a nationalisation of MOL's 1.9 billion
cubic metre storage facility in southern Hungary.
He said at a parliament committee meeting that giving
pre-emptive buying rights to the state would serve the safety of
domestic gas supplies and would also help prevent the
acquisition of domestic storage facilities by foreign firms.
He said it was in Hungary's interest that gas storage
facilities should not be owned by the same groups who ensure gas
shipments to the country. He did not specify.
Most of Hungary's natural gas consumption comes from Russia.
E.ON is involved both in gas trading and storage.
"The more natural gas we can store, the safety of gas
supplies will increase," Rogan was cited by MTI as saying.
MOL and E.ON officials were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by William Hardy)