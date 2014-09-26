* Hungary to speed filling of gas storage facilities -Orban
* Gazprom to ship increased volumes in coming weeks-Orban
* Hungary stops shipping gas to Ukraine, cites higher
imports
* Naftogaz calls on Hungary to respect contractual
obligations
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Sept 26 Hungary has secured agreement
for increased gas imports from Russia's Gazprom, Prime
Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, a day after Hungary's
pipeline operator FGSZ stopped shipping gas to Ukraine.
Orban told public radio that he held talks with Gazprom CEO
Alexei Miller and that the company had agreed to ship increased
volumes of gas to boost levels at Hungary's storage facilities
in the coming weeks.
Orban's announcement about Hungary's efforts to avoid any
supply problems resulting from a potential halt in shipments
because of the Ukraine crisis follows FGSZ stopping gas
shipments to Ukraine because its pipeline is needed for higher
imports.
The move triggered a protest from Ukraine's Naftogaz, which
urged its "Hungarian partners to respect their contractual
obligations and EU legislation".
"Naftogaz calls on the EU to ensure a collective solution to
the energy security of Europe and the respect of EU internal
rules. Neither EU countries nor Ukraine should be put under
political pressure through energy blackmail," Naftogaz said in
the statement on its website.
The shipments to Ukraine have been suspended indefinitely,
FGSZ said on Thursday.
Later on Friday the EU aims to propose an interim solution
to the gas row between Russia and Ukraine at talks it is
brokering in Berlin to avert a winter gas supply crisis.
Timothy Ash, an analyst at Standard Bank, suggested that the
Gazprom deal could be part of Moscow's strategy on Ukraine.
"Hungary also suspended reverse gas supplies to Ukraine last
night. This comes after Gazprom's CEO, Alexei Miller, met Orban
on September 22, and reflects perhaps on Hungary's own 10
billion euro deal for an upgrading of its nuclear power
facilities, significantly funded by Russia," Ash said in a note.
RELIANT ON RUSSIA
Hungary is heavily reliant on Russian gas. Annual
consumption is about 9 billion cubic metres, with most of the
gas imported by pipeline from Ukraine. Hungary also has domestic
annual production of about 1.5 billion cubic metres.
The central eastern European country has large storage
capacity of about 6 billion cubic metres. Its storage tanks are
currently a little more than 61 percent full, the lowest
percentage in the European Union, according to data from Gas
Infrasctrure Europe.
Apart from Portugal, where tanks are 75 percent fall, the
rest of European Union countries have storage tanks more than 80
percent full, with most near capacity.
Orban said Hungary's storage would be boosted in the coming
weeks and that, regardless of the severity of the Ukraine
crisis, Hungary cannot get into a situation in which its people
do not get the energy they need.
"I had talks with the Russians, the leader of Gazprom, about
this, that we will need a large amount of gas in the coming
period to increase the stored volumes," he said. "And we will
get this large amount."
Orban did not indicate how much additional gas Hungary,
which also exports gas to Ukraine, would receive from Gazprom.
Erste Bank oil and gas sector analyst Tamas Pletser said
that Hungary's gas storage facilities are the fourth-largest in
Europe and could ensure the country would avoid serious supply
disruptions even if gas flows from Ukraine stop in the winter.
Hungary can also import gas via a pipeline coming from
Austria.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by David Goodman)