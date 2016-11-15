BUDAPEST, Nov 15 Hungary's economic growth slowed to an annual 2.0 percent in the third quarter of 2016 from a revised 2.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, preliminary unadjusted data showed on Tuesday. Analysts had forecast 2.45 percent annual rise in GDP for the third quarter. In seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, the gross domestic product grew 1.4 percent year-on-year and rose by 0.2 percent from the previous quarter. KSH STATEMENT The biggest contributors to growth were mainly market services and agriculture. The performance of construction industry continued to moderate growth. The KSH conducted a routine annnual review of past data, leading to widespread changes in previous quarters' statistics. KSH STATISTICIAN ZSUZSANNA BOROS Within industry, vehicle production showed a decline, as did and the linked industries such as electronics. GDP CHANGE Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2015 Unadjusted y/y 2.0 2.8 (r) 2.6 (r) Calendar-adjusted y/y 1.4 1.9 (r) 2.7 (r) Seasonally and 0.2 1.0 (r) 0.7 (r) calendar-adjusted q/q (r) - revised (Reporting by Marton Dunai)