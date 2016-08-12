BUDAPEST, Aug 12 Hungary's economic growth picked up to an annual 2.6 percent in the second quarter of 2016 from 0.9 percent in the first quarter, preliminary unadjusted data showed on Friday. Analysts had forecast 1.9 percent annual rise in GDP for the second quarter. In seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, the gross domestic product grew 1.7 percent year on year and rose by 1.1 percent from the previous quarter. KSH STATEMENT The biggest contributors to growth were (mainly) market services, and also industry and agriculture. The performance of construction industry continued to moderate growth. KSH STATISTICIAN ZSUZSANNA BOROS Within industry, mainly vehicle production and the linked industries helped growth, but the pick-up is general. GDP CHANGE Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q2 2015 Unadjusted y/y 2.6 0.9 2.7 Calendar-adjusted 1.7 0.7 2.6 y/y Seasonally and 1.1 -0.8 0.0 calendar-adjusted q/q (Reporting by Sandor Peto)