BUDAPEST, May 16 The pace of Hungary's economic growth jumped to an annual 4.1 percent in the first quarter from 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, preliminary unadjusted data showed on Tuesday. That is the fastest clip in nearly three years, since the second quarter of 2014. Analysts had forecast 3.35 percent annual rise in GDP for the first quarter. In seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, the gross domestic product grew 3.7 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter and rose by 1.3 percent from the previous quarter. KSH STATEMENT "The main contributors to growth were industry and market services." KSH STATISTICIAN ZSUZSANNA BOROS "Industry output and construction output both jumped significantly, and market services delivered their usual robust growth. In the case of industry and construction there was also a low base this time last year, boosting the growth rate. "Construction grew by a third in March, industry by double digits as well, which is observable everywhere from vehicle manufacturing to electronics, drugs, everything. Agriculture is an exception now, without much growth there, but agriculture had a few good years before now. "In the consumption side, there was a palpable growth in vehicle sales, which includes fleet sales to companies as well as household purchases. "European Union funds probably fuelled much of this growth especially in the construction sector." GDP CHANGE Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q1 2016 Unadjusted y/y 4.1 1.6 1.1 Calendar-adjusted y/y 3.7 1.8 1.1 Seasonally and 1.3 0.7 -0.5 calendar-adjusted q/q (Reporting by Marton Dunai)