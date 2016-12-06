BUDAPEST, Dec 6 Hungary's economic growth slowed to an annual 2.2 percent in the third quarter, better than a 2 percent first estimate, final unadjusted data showed on Tuesday. Growth slowed from 2.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter. In seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, the gross domestic product grew 1.6 percent year-on-year and by 0.3 percent from the previous quarter, both above a preliminary estimate. For detailed figures, see GDP CHANGE Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2015 Unadjusted y/y 2.2 2.8 2.6 Calendar-adjusted y/y 1.6 1.9 2.7 Seasonally and 0.3 1.1 0.6 calendar-adjusted q/q (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)