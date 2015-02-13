BUDAPEST Feb 13 Hungary will pay up to $700
million to buy Budapest Bank, the country's eighth-biggest
lender, from its owner GE Capital, the government said on
Friday.
It announced in December it would buy the bank as part of
efforts to increase state control over key sectors of the
economy. It did not disclose the price at that time.
State-owned Corvinus International Investment signed the
purchase contract on Friday, the national news agency MTI said,
quoting a statement from the buyer and Hungarian Development
Bank (MFB), also state-owned, which is financing the deal with a
loan.
The buyer set certain conditions which will influence the
final price, the statement said, without detailing the
conditions.
Separately, the government said in its official legal
gazette Magyar Kozlony that it provided an unconditional payment
guarantee of $700 million for the purchase.
That is the maximum price, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga
told Hirtv in an interview.
He confirmed that, based on an agreement with the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the government
would sell its stakes in Budapest Bank, MKB Bank and the local
unit of Austria's Erste Bank within three years.
The government announced on Monday it would buy a stake of
up to 15 percent in the Erste unit and that the EBRD would buy a
similar stake.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto)