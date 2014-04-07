BUDAPEST, April 7 Hungary plans to keep in place a punitive bank tax levied on the country's banks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday after winning another four more years in office in Sunday's elections.

When asked about the forint's exchange rate, Orban declined to comment, saying it was a matter for the central bank.

"Regarding the bank sector, I was happy to see that they have incorporated the bank tax into their operation and slowly they managed to turn a profit in 2013," Orban said in his first news conference since the vote.

"I therefore think it is justified for banks to remain part of an equitable system of burden sharing." (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)