BUDAPEST Dec 8 The head of Hungary's debt
agency AKK, Istvan Torocskei, has tendered his resignation,
Economy Ministry State Secretary Gabor Orban said on Monday.
Orban said in a video posted on the government's website
that Torocskei had been majority owner in tiny Szechenyi Bank,
which was shut down by the central bank on Friday amid concerns
about its capital reserves and violation of rules of prudent
operation.
"Istvan Torocskei has tendered his resignation to the
ministry, and the resolution of this issue, a decision will be
made in the coming days," Orban said.
The government holds a 49 percent stake in the lender.
