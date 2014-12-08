BUDAPEST Dec 8 The head of Hungary's debt agency AKK, Istvan Torocskei, has tendered his resignation, Economy Ministry State Secretary Gabor Orban said on Monday.

Orban said in a video posted on the government's website that Torocskei had been majority owner in tiny Szechenyi Bank, which was shut down by the central bank on Friday amid concerns about its capital reserves and violation of rules of prudent operation.

"Istvan Torocskei has tendered his resignation to the ministry, and the resolution of this issue, a decision will be made in the coming days," Orban said.

The government holds a 49 percent stake in the lender. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)