BUDAPEST Feb 15 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday he had no plans to replace any of the ministers in his government.

"There is no government reshuffle that I know of," Orban told public radio in an interview, when asked about changes among lower-ranking government members.

"A government reshuffle is when ministers are replaced and I want to make it clear that I have no such plans." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham)