BUDAPEST, March 19 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday his government would press on with its past economic policy approach if re-elected for another four-year term at an April 6 election that his ruling Fidesz party looks well-placed to win.

"Our (election) programme can be summed up in a single word: we will continue. Put more modestly: we would like to continue," Orban told an economic conference held by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Orban has slapped the service sector with hefty taxes to finance income tax cuts, boosted state influence in key sectors and imposed cuts in household energy prices, which has led to some foreign players scaling down their local operations. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)