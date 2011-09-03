* No change in government seen until the end of 2011

* Econ minister Matolcsy could stay until 2014 -report

* Govt to discuss further fiscal measures next week

BUDAPEST, Sept 3 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's confidence in his economy minister remains unbroken despite weaker-than-expected economic growth seen forcing the government into new fiscal steps in the coming weeks, the daily Nepszabadsag reported on Saturday.

A slowdown in exports due to the euro zone's debt crisis and anaemic domestic consumption despite a flat income tax that cost 400 billion forints ($2 bln) in 2011 brought GDP growth to a standstill on a quarterly basis in the second quarter.

That made Hungary the weakest performer in central Europe, forcing the government to cut its 2011 growth forecast to less than 2 percent from 3.1 percent hoped for previously and into new measures worth 100 billion forints to meet fiscal goals.

The newspaper cited unnamed government sources as saying that Orban considered Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy -- the brains behind a string of unorthodox steps like a $15 billion pension grab and various "crisis" taxes -- "an icon."

It also cited sources close to the prime minister as saying Matolcsy could remain in his post until the end of the government's term in 2014. The paper said no change in government was expected at least until the end of this year.

The prime minister's press office could not be reached immediately for comment.

Orban's centre-right government holds a two-day meeting early next week to discuss new steps to tackle the 2011 budgetary shortfall and have a second reading of the 2012 draft budget.

($1 = 193.94 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ed Lan)