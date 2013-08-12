* Orban's chief of staff steps up war of words with OTP CEO

* Government, banks in talks about unwinding foreign exchange loans

* Government keen for banks to bail out indebted FX borrowers

BUDAPEST, Aug 12 An aide to Hungary's leader labelled the head of its biggest bank the exploiter-in-chief of the country's foreign currency borrowers, shedding light on attempts to force lenders to fund an unwinding of such loans.

The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, seeking re-election in spring of next year, wants to rewrite loan terms for hundreds of thousands of Hungarian borrowers who took on Swiss franc or euro debt and lost out when the exchange rate shifted.

With the government in talks over how much of the bill for the restructuring the banks should foot, Orban's Chief of Staff Janos Lazar on Monday called OTP Bank CEO Sandor Csanyi the country's "number one usurer".

An analyst said the comment suggested Orban would try to push the banks to carry as much of the burden as possible, and might also set a tone for the election campaign.

"Orban would love to put most of the burden on the banks - the question is whether he thinks he can push matters all the way to the wall," Political Capital analyst Peter Kreko said.

The prime minister's ruling Fidesz party "will continue to demonise banks in the campaign. Since they took power they have used conflict to generate support."

The government late last month said it would try to end the foreign currency loans in an as yet unspecified way, and the news coincided with Csanyi selling nearly all of his shares in OTP, sending the bank's stock sharply lower.

Csanyi denied the two events were linked, but a war of words between the two men intensified thereafter.

"Some people clearly consider it an achievement to be mouthing off about me because then they appear brave. I'm thinking about Mr. Lazar," Csanyi said of the chief of staff.

Asked about those remarks on Monday, Lazar said: "Sandor Csanyi is... the number one usurer in the country.

"...He throws his weight around with the billions he has amassed from foreign currency borrowers."

Csanyi, through a spokesman, declined to respond.

The bank boss has close ties with the prime minister, but Orban was also keen to weaken what he saw as Csanyi's excessive influence in the banking sector, Political Capital's Kreko said.

Heinz Wiedner, chief executive of Austrian lender of Raiffeisen's Hungarian business, said last month the country's lenders were already suffering from previous government tax measures and could not afford to pick up the tab for the rewritten forex loans.

The government has said the talks on the loan rewrite must be concluded by the end of September. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by John Stonestreet)