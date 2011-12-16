BUDAPEST Dec 16 The National Bank of Hungary has the opportunity to pursue a monetary policy that supports economic growth, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio MR1-Kossuth on Friday.

When asked how the economy could get new forint-based funding that would help it to grow, Orban said: "Growth requires several things, first of all, it requires money, or financing. This is generally done via loans."

"Loans can be provided by commercial banks ... by the state development bank MFB and the institutions attached to it and the National Bank of Hungary also has the opportunity to pursue a monetary policy to support economic growth." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kavita Chandran)