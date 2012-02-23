BUDAPEST Feb 23 The European Commission has downgraded its economic outlook for Hungary to a 0.1 percent contraction this year versus growth of 0.5 percent previously, the EU's executive said in its interim forecasts published on Thursday.

"The expansion of agricultural output contributed to lifting GDP growth in 2011, but as this was against the background of poor performance in 2010, such a strong rate of growth is unlikely to be repeated in 2012," the Commission said.

"Domestic demand will be affected from the first quarter by fiscal austerity, which results in part from the need to correct for the loss of revenues from the large overall tax cuts," it said.

"Employment prospects are also somewhat more negative than expected in the autumn, with consequent implications for household consumption."

The government sees 2012 GDP growth at 0.5 percent.