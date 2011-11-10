* Orban says hard to meet 1.5 pct growth target

* Disagrees with EU's 0.5 pct estimate

* Says rating agencies to decide on Hungary end-Nov

* Czech, Polish govts have recently cut growth forecasts (Adds details)

By Krisztina Than and Sebastian Tong

BUDAPEST/LONDON, Nov 10 Hungary will find meeting its 2012 economic growth target of 1.5 percent a major challenge in the current global climate, but it thinks the European Commission's forecast of 0.5 percent is too low, prime minister said on Thursday.

Viktor Orban also said eagerly awaited assessments from rating agencies on the country's sovereign rating would likely come at the end of this month, adding that the likes of Moody's and Standard & Poor's did not always approve of his government's unorthodox policies.

"The EC...said growth levels in Hungary (next year) will be 0.5 percent (and) the budget deficit will be 2.8 percent (of GDP). I don't agree. We think growth will be higher and the deficit will be 2.5 percent," he told an audience at the London School of Economics.

But the government's growth target would be "extremely difficult" to meet, and the challenge for Hungarian policymakers was to come up with a plan to generate at least 1 percent more growth than expected by the Commission.

According to the fresh forecasts released by the Commission on Thursday, Hungary's economy -- the most vulnerable in central Europe due to its high debt and huge stock of foreign currency mortgages -- is expected to grow by 1.4 percent this year, up from last year's 1.3 percent.

Next year is expected to bring a marked slowdown as the country's export markets -- mostly Germany -- will be affected by the impact of the debt crisis, and domestic demand in Hungary will stay depressed.

The Commission sees the budget deficit gap widening to 3.7 percent in 2013.

Hungary's neighbours are also expected to grow at a slower pace.

The Czech Finance Ministry has slashed its 2012 GDP growth forecast to 1 percent from 2.5 percent while Poland has said it will also lower its 2012 forecast to a range between a contraction of 1 percent and growth of up to 3.2 percent when it revises next year's budget in December.

MURKY OUTLOOK

Budapest said it would wait for Berlin to officially change its growth outlook before revising its own projections.

"At the moment, the Hungarian government's growth estimate for 2012 is still 1.5 percent," government spokesman Andras Giro-Szasz told a news conference.

Analysts polled by Reuters last month forecast 0.9 percent growth in Hungary next year and warned that might put reaching next year's budget deficit target at risk.

For many Hungarians, the domestic outlook is worrisome.

"I'm primarily worried about ourselves, not because of the Greek or Italian situation," said Peter Vaczi, 26, who works for a real estate firm in Budapest.

"Our key problem is (low) employment, and education, which should be put on new foundations."

Among the region's currencies, Hungary's forint has been the hardest hit, falling close to the all time-lows of 317.45 against the euro hit in March 2009.

"The string has broken in Central Europe, the zloty, the koruna and the forint are all falling and the forint is the weakest link," said Akos Kuti, analyst at Equilor in Budapest.

Government bonds have also weakened, with yields rising 20-30 basis points from Wednesday, with the five-year bond now trading at 8.25 percent. The three-year and five-year yields were the highest since late November last year based on data.

Investors' fears have been exacerbated after the economy minister said last month there was a risk a credit rating agency might cut its rating to "junk" status.

That would make it much harder for Hungary to refinance close to 5 billion euros in foreign currency debt.

Since taking power last year, Orban's centre-right government has pursued controversial policies to stimulate the economy and reduce public debt levels, which stands at around 76 percent of gross domestic product.

Eschewing help from the International Monetary Fund, Budapest has forced its citizens back to the state pension plan, effectively nationalising some $14 billion worth of private pension fund assets.

In September, it unilaterally launched a scheme to help households repay with foreign currency-denominated mortgages at favourable exchange rates, resulting in some 33 billion forints ($144.3 million) of losses for the country's banks in the first three weeks of October.

"We have to live with the fact that...our crisis management policy, which we believe firmly is a successful one, is a kind of combination or mixture of conservative orthodox and non-orthodox ...elements. Sometimes rating agencies and journalists don't like it, because it's simply new," the prime minister said.

"I think the results of the Hungarian economy can convince the rating agencies and others to have a better opinion. To criticise rating agencies and journalists and economists is not good policy so we have to live with their opinion."

(Reporting by Marton Dunai/Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Adrian Croft/Sebastian Tong in London; Editing by John Stonestreet)