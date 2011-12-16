* IMF/EU team enters final day of informal visit to Budapest

* Central bank to discuss interest rates next Tuesday

* PM says private pension fund payments to be diverted permanently

* Wants to avoid austerity measures at all costs-PM (Adds more comments, detail)

BUDAPEST, Dec 16 Prime Minister Viktor Orban renewed pressure on the National Bank of Hungary on Friday to pursue a growth-friendly monetary policy as his government struggles to avoid a potential recession that could force it into further budget cuts.

His remarks follow the government's submittal of a new central bank law to parliament which Governor Andras Simor has warned amounted to a government takeover of power.

"Growth requires several things, first of all, it requires money, or financing. This is generally done via loans," Orban told public radio MR1-Kossuth.

"Loans can be provided by commercial banks ... by the state development bank MFB and the institutions attached to it and the National Bank of Hungary also has the opportunity to pursue a monetary policy to support economic growth."

The central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points to a two-year high last month and flagged more may be needed to stem a growing market crisis after Moody's cut Hungary's debt to "junk" last month, sending bond yields above 8 percent.

The bank meets to decide on interest rates next Tuesday, when policy makers will also discuss the bank's quarterly update on inflation.

A team of International Monetary Fund and European Union delegates on Friday entered the final day of an informal visit to Budapest to prepare January talks on a financial backstop which Budapest needs to maintain access to market funding.

Hungary is hoping to negotiate an up to 15-20 billion euro, three to four-year precautionary package from the IMF/EU duo, Orban's state secretary said earlier this week, also calling for closer coordination between fiscal and monetary policy.

SLOWDOWN

With Europe in turmoil and domestic growth now expected at 0.5 percent next year, a third of the 2012 budget's initial baseline, the government has said only an IMF/EU safety net could ensure continued market access.

It had approved 320 billion forints ($1.38 billion), or just over 1 percent of economic output worth of budget cuts for next year earlier this week, mostly by using reserves, leaving it scant leeway if the economy slows further.

Orban expressed hope that a planned agreement with banks on providing more funding to small businesses would help keep the economy going adding that his economy minister would explore ways to boost the country's export performance.

Orban, who won an unprecedented two-thirds parliamentary majority last year on promises of more jobs and fast economic growth, reiterated on Friday his resistance to traditional austerity to tackle slippages in the budget.

He said about 100,000 private pension fund members, who chose not to return into the state pension system earlier this year, would have to pay their monthly pension contributions permanently into state coffers.

"What needs to be paid to the state, will have to be paid to the state, that cannot go anywhere else from now on," Orban said. "This is important because I want to avoid austerity measures at all costs."

"When reworking the budget, my number one request to the (economy) minister was that we should not return ... to the policy of austerity measures," Orban said.

An opinion poll published earlier this week showed support for Orban's centre-right government had sunk to its lowest this month since last year's landslide election victory. ($1 = 231.87 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kavita Chandran)