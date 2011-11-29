* Central bank seen hiking rates, FX gain may limit scope

* Parliament to approve budget outline

* T-bill auction uncertain ahead of rate decision

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Nov 29 The Hungarian central bank will likely hike lending costs by at least 50 basis points on Tuesday to shore up Hungarian assets hurt by a Moody's rating downgrade to "junk" last week which knocked the forint currency and pushed debt yields up.

The central European EU country has been under fire due to the right-of-centre cabinet's preferences for ad-hoc policies including special taxes on mostly foreign-owned banks and utilities and a $14 billion nationalisation of pension fund assets to fill the budget gap.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's approach, going against mainstream recommendations for tax hikes and spending cuts, sparked the Moody's downgrade to Ba1 late on Thursday, but may have also led to some change of thinking in Budapest.

Moody's said in its statement it saw rising uncertainty that Hungary will be able to meet its fiscal and debt reduction targets in an environment of weak growth and increased external market volatility.

The central bank decision is due at 1300 GMT, after an auction of three-month treasury bills which traders said may well be cut back due to uncertainty on the rates, similar to an auction of 6-week paper on Monday.

The parliament is expected to vote to lock in basic parameters of the 2012 budget, including a deficit target of 2.5 percent of gross domestic product that may be under strain due to currency weakness and a darkening growth outlook. The OECD predicted a 0.6 percent contraction on Monday.

The vote expected around midday should be a smooth affair given the ruling party Fidesz's strong majority in parliament.

A Reuters poll of analysts on Friday showed many analysts have swung to expect a rate hike following the Moody's downgrade, which also left the country on a negative outlook. The forint plunged to near all-time lows and the entire yield curve rose above 9 percent.

"I think a rather big increase is priced in and long yields are also high despite (Monday's) rebound. I think 25 basis points will not do the trick as it is hard to reach a meaningful rate level in such 25 basis point steps," said Zsolt Kondrat, an analyst at bank MKB.

"I expect a 50 basis point rate rise and the bank to flag this as the start of a tightening cycle or at least take up a tightening bias."

The forint recovered 0.4 percent on Monday to 308.96 to the euro, wiping out the losses following the rating action, which could speak in favour of a smaller hike, although the currency still stands 14 percent down since mid-year.

"Now that the exchange rate is stronger, they may well opt not to hike that much (as the 200 bps expected by some analysts). The market has priced in 100 basis points, but if they raise only 50 and communicate a readiness to raise more, then it will be enough," said Kondrat.

The currency gains were inspired by the government which on Friday opened wider the door to negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, retreating from an earlier line that any funding agreement had to come without any policy conditions attached.

The government had spoken in favour of economic "sovereignty" and sees the Moody's action as part of a "financial attack" on Hungary.

One other reason for a tamer rate action may be the fact that four of the seven-strong monetary policy council have been appointed by the current government which has spoken against tight policy.

UP TO GOVERNMENT TO MEND MARKETS

Orban has cut taxes for families and small firms and raised tariffs on banks, utilities and other big, mainly foreign-owned, firms, putting the country of 10 million on track to run one of the European Union's only budget surpluses this year.

But his policies have failed to spur growth which analysts have said Hungary needed to become more cooperative and accept more traditional tax and austerity measures.

"It is not monetary policy that has to stabilise the exchange rate but fiscal policy," said Matyas Kovacs of Raiffeisen.

He said the government should give up its foreign currency mortgage repayment scheme, which has angered banks made to swallow foreign exchange rate losses suffered by borrowers.

"The government has the tools, such as by making an end to the forex mortgage repayment scheme and come to an agreement with the IMF. These factors alone would strengthen the forint," Kovacs said.

Hungary's government debt stands at 82 percent of the country's gross domestic product, near the EU average, but it is highly dependent on external finacing, and the uncertainty over market confidence and the future policy path has raised yields over 9 percent.

Next year, Hungary needs to roll over 1.82 trillion forints in maturing debt and 1.37 trillion worth of foreign currency debt, including 3.34 billion euros worth of IMF funding. (Writing by Jan Lopatka; editing by Stephen Nisbet)