(Corrects 5th paragraph to clarify that Kozgep has won public
contracts as a member of various consortia that included other
companies as well and the value of these contracts was divided
among the participants in the projects)
By Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, March 14 Like many of the powerful
people around Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Zsolt
Nyerges is media shy.
The lawyer from Szolnok, a city in Hungary's east, has had a
hard time staying out of the limelight in recent months because
of his involvement in businesses that have secured a series of
government contracts and attracted growing public attention.
Hungary itself is in the European Union's sights over media
freedoms, central bank independence and a budget overspend. The
EU, an important lender, has criticised changes to Hungary's
laws that it says advance Orban's conservative Fidesz Party.
Nyerges is an important player in a business empire that has
grown up over the past 15 years around Fidesz, according to
documents reviewed by Reuters and interviews conducted for this
story. Fidesz's hold on government was assured by winning a
two-thirds parliamentary majority in 2010.
Among Nyerges's business interests is an advertising company
that appears to be on course to take a bigger share of the
outdoor market in Budapest. Another is a diversified holding
company, Kozgep, that in various consortia with other companies
has won over 200 billion forints ($895 million) of public
contracts since 2010, according to data compiled by left-leaning
journal Magyar Narancs. Reuters has verified much of the data.
The value of these contracts was divided among the various
participants in the projects.
Kozgep has won two big government contracts for solar energy
development. One of them, a project for the University of Szeged
in southern Hungary, was awarded to a Kozgep subsidiary even
though the firm came third in the initial tender.
It successfully argued in a public procurement court that
its competitors should be shut out of the tender, according to
an Oct. 10 ruling posted on the court's website.
That decision drew a scornful speech in parliament from
Andras Schiffer, a deputy in the small, green-liberal opposition
party LMP. "All this is part of a strategy," Schiffer told
parliament last month. "This strategy is about creating a new
system of vassals."
Nyerges is a business associate of Lajos Simicska, a high
school and college friend of the prime minister who is the
"eminence grise" in Fidesz, sources with knowledge of the party
said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the
political sensitivity.
Nyerges declined through a spokeswoman to be interviewed for
this article. Simicska did not respond to attempts to reach him.
Orban appointed Simicska, a former Fidesz finance chief, to
head the tax authority during his first term as premier in 1998.
Simicska stepped down from that post a year later. He has all
but disappeared from public view since then.
Some Hungarians say the economic rise of businessmen with
close ties to Fidesz runs counter to the pledge that Orban, 48,
made on election night. At that time Orban, arguably the most
powerful politician to emerge in Hungary since the end of
communism in 1989, said his party's victory meant the country
had ousted "the oligarchs who abused their powers".
Denouncing his Socialist predecessors as corrupt and servile
to Western interests, Orban said his government would wipe out
the political connections and business deals he said were
typical of the ex-communists.
"The era when politics served private interests and built
private power is now over," Orban said. "We will not allow it to
return ever again."
With his four-year term nearing its halfway point,
businessmen close to Orban and Fidesz have solidified positions
in the country's business world much as Fidesz has cemented
political control. Orban has assured his party's dominance well
beyond the next elections, due in 2014, by appointing loyalists
to key posts in areas like the judiciary and the media.
Critics, including the European Union, have said these moves
and other laws have weakened democratic checks and balances in
the former communist country.
Budapest is in a tense legal dispute with Brussels over
changes to its central bank law and the judiciary, which the EU
says undermine their independence. This has blocked a deal on an
EU and IMF loan, which Budapest needs to cut borrowing costs and
potentially avoid a default in the most heavily indebted nation
in central Europe.
LOYALTY
Businessmen loyal to Orban and Fidesz now control some
institutions responsible for distributing public funds,
including EU money, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Among these bodies are the National Development Ministry,
National Infrastructure Development Corp (NIF), the development
bank MFB and the NFU development agency, the sources said.
Some state-owned companies also have been populated with
Orban loyalists, including gambling monopoly Szerencsejatek and
energy group MVM. In industries such as construction, energy and
advertising, businessmen close to the party have gained
increasing influence according to documents reviewed by Reuters
and interviews with people with knowledge of these sectors.
Instead of corruption being reined in - a stipulation of EU
membership - the problem has become more pronounced over the
past eight years. When Hungary joined the EU in 2004 it ranked
42nd in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions
Index. By 2011 it had slipped to 54th place. In a report last
week, Transparency International singled out political parties
as the biggest corruption risk in Hungary and urged more
rigorous rules on party financing.
Even people friendly to Fidesz see a need for change.
"For the time being, the era of oligarchs does not seem to
be over," said Peter Heim, chairman and chief executive of
investment firm Atticus Investments. Heim is chairman of think
tank Szazadveg Economic Research Institute, which is close to
Fidesz. "A domestic elite should not be built by helping
businessmen on the basis of loyalty," he added.
A government spokesman said an important goal for the
cabinet was eradicating corruption.
"Under the Socialist and liberal governments political
corruption became a systemic institution deeply undermining the
credibility and social legitimacy of the political elite," the
spokesman's office said. "It is the government's prime goal to
create 'Corruption Free Hungary'."
FOREIGN FIRMS OUT IN THE COLD?
Hungary's government actively supports foreign manufacturers
like German auto makers Audi and Daimler that create jobs. Other
foreign companies have been less favoured.
"We should not support foreign firms who come here only to
use their capital might to squeeze out Hungarian entrepreneurs
from domestic markets and then repatriate their profits back
home," Orban said last month.
"We stand by Hungarian small and medium enterprises and
Hungarian capital, because they are the ones who will always be
with us, who will always be ready to give jobs to the people."
His government imposed windfall taxes on energy, telecoms
and retail firms in 2010 and also imposed Europe's biggest tax
on the country's banks, most of which are foreign-owned. An area
where foreign firms' market share has shrunk is outdoor
advertising. Budapest's streets are awash with ads on
billboards, backlit eye-level posters and placards.
Public transport company BKV has some of the city's prime
advertising locations on its buses and underground station
walls. BKV receives about 2 million euros per year in exchange
for advertising space. Contracts and other documents show that
companies that pay BKV a fixed fee to sublet that space can make
large profits.
For instance, state gambling firm Szerencsejatek Zrt paid
one such company, Publimont Ltd, 250 million forints (830,000
euros) to display ads for three months on some of BKV's buses
and other surfaces, contracts show.
Company registry documents show Publimont's owners include
Nyerges and Simicska.
The market leader in outdoor advertising, with about a 50
percent share, is Epamedia, owned by Austria's Raiffeisen
International. Epamedia gets only about 1 percent of advertising
deals from the state sector, company executives said. Epamedia
Chief Executives Timea Samu and Szilard Szelei said the market
has been distorted since Fidesz took power.
"If your media has the right type of owner you will get the
revenue from state deals," Szelei said. "If not, the deal will
be taken away and you're left with the commercial market."
Publimont now looks well positioned to take the entire BKV
market in a tender the transport firm launched last year. After
the first round, only Publimont and a consortium led by a firm
called Euro AWK are still in the running. Euro AWK's co-owner
and chief executive, Karoly Fonyo, has shared interests in the
advertising market with Simicska.
Epamedia, which was shut out of the bidding, says the tender
was designed to exclude firms with no ties to Fidesz and
bypassed a public procurement process, so allowing BKV to set
tailor-made conditions. Epamedia started legal action to have
the tender declared unlawful and a new process launched.
The Public Procurement Court ruled last month that BKV had
breached regulations by skipping a public procurement process
and fined the company 2 million forint, but it did not order a
new tender. BKV said it did not discriminate.
"We firmly reject the idea that our company would tailor the
tender to fit any individual applicant," BKV said in a written
reply to questions, adding it "ensured competition and allowed
all firms, not only Hungarian ones, to apply."
Both Euro AWK and Publimont Executives said the companies
had not influenced BKV's decision.
