LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
Orban's conciliatory tone towards a potential IMF agreement is
likely to provide only temporary respite to the troubled country
and fails to address the fundamental problems that are still
plaguing it, warn analysts.
Hopes have risen the government will reach a deal with the
multilateral over a new facility after Orban softened his stance
towards such a measure, following a traumatic week for Hungary's
currency and bonds. But with little idea about what sort of loan
agreement may follow, including doubts about the extent to which
Hungary will implement conditional reforms, analysts say the
country remains in the mire.
"The new approach by the authorities - for instance, talking
even to their central bank - may be good news, but this does not
change anything fundamentally," says Benoit Anne, head of EM
strategy at Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking.
Earlier in the week, Anne wrote in a research report that
the situation in the central European nation was fast
deteriorating, propelled by a stand-off between the government
and the IMF over possible new funds and a series of
controversial policies by Orban's government, including a law
that the EU warns infringes the independence of the central
bank.
"We might in fact just be a few weeks away in a worst-case
scenario from a full-blown currency crisis, at which point the
central bank will have no other option than hiking its policy
rate aggressively - that is if there is still a central bank
properly operating in Budapest by then, of course," he said on
Tuesday.
Anne added Hungary's local bond markets were experiencing a
bloodbath. The forint fell to an all-time low against the euro,
hitting 324.2 yesterday before firming up to 316.05 by this
morning.
In the bond markets, the sovereign's 10-year benchmark
traded above 11%, while a one-year bond swap auction yesterday
cost the government 9.96%. Its five-year CDS spread rose to a
record high of 736bp on Thursday, before falling to 695bp
earlier today, according to Markit.
FIRST BASE
How long the respite lasts remains to be seen but Anne
reckons Hungary, which Fitch downgraded to BB+ with a negative
outlook today, is the most vulnerable country in the emerging
markets. "The risk of severe capital outflows is high, which may
trigger a proper balance of payments crisis," he added in a note
posted on Thursday.
Investors will hope that Orban's conciliatory remarks will
prove to be a turning point. In 2010 he insisted Hungary had no
need go to the Fund, despite deteriorating economic
fundamentals, and has stuck to his guns ever since. However,
even if he is considering a rapprochement with the IMF a quick
deal is very unlikely and Hungarian asset prices will remain
volatile for some time, say analysts.
"We are still at first base," says Peter Attard Montalto, an
economist at Nomura. "We think investors are still
underestimating the time it will take and the distance Mr. Orban
will have to move on the policy front to get a [precautionary
standby] with the IMF/EU. The list of policy changes required is
long, complex and fundamentally ingrained in [the ruling party]
FIDESZ's strategy and Mr Orban's ideology of economic
nationalism.
"It is much more complex than the very short list of likely
conditions needed for formal negotiations to actually start. As
such, while HUF assets may well be bolstered by the start of
talks we think such a move could well be misplaced and reversed
once the government's feet dragging then restarts."
Attard Montalto believes that only a full-blown
balance-of-payments crisis will force Orban's hand to accept
conditionality around a potential IMF deal.
Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets research at RBS, says
that while the government recognizes that an IMF deal will lower
its borrowing costs it is weighing this up against the likely
political costs - that is, the extent to which it has to back
down on its principles. "Squaring that circle could still be
difficult," he says.
DEBT DEFAULT?
The escalating political and financial risks have led some
commentators to raise the spectre of a debt default. But
although Hungary has a big external debt burden - about 140% of
GDP, according to RBS including public and private debt - and
external debt service amortizations of around EUR36bn for this
year, Ash says these fears are overdone. The debt amortizations
include a significant amount of inter-company loans, often from
European lenders to their Hungarian subsidiaries, and trade
finance repayments. These should be manageable.
Of the overall money due, bankers forecast the sovereign
will need to raise about EUR4bn through the international
capital markets, of which only EUR1.5bn is bond market financing
that needs to be rolled over. Clearly tapping the markets is not
an option open to the sovereign, except at prohibitive rates,
but if an agreement with the IMF is reached it should find
access easier.
One pressure point, however, could be a big unwinding of
portfolio flows. Last September, the stock of foreign investors
in Hungarian government bonds reached a record high of
EUR12.5bn, up by around EUR5bn since the beginning of 2011,
according to RBS, as investors were attracted by the potential
for higher carry. "The continued unwinding of these positions
could clearly create some considerable pressure on the external
financing front, and the forint as a result," says Ash.
"Add to this a weight of capital flight perhaps expressed in
the EUR2bn or so "errors and omissions" net outflow in 2011 and
it is possible to see that despite the presence of a current
account surplus, the forint could yet see more significant
downside pressure," he adds.
With the central bank unlikely to come to the currency's
rescue - given the fact that it has only about US$47bn of FX
reserves at its disposal - the main line of defence is likely to
be rate hikes, which would be bad for the economy and ultimately
for the government's public finances.
"The message is thus while the government does appear to
have options, some time on its hands to drive a hard bargain
with the IMF, this time is not infinite, and the longer it
leaves it, the weaker its negotiating position is likely to
become," says Ash.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Julian Baker)