BUDAPEST, June 29 Proposed changes to Hungary's
disputed central bank law address key concerns raised by the
European Central Bank over the independence of the country's
central bank (MNB), the ECB said in a legal opinion published on
its website on Friday.
"The draft amendments, alongside a commitment not to
increase the size of the Monetary Council during the term of the
current MNB Governor, are an indication that the Hungarian
Government is now ready to respect the MNB's institutional
independence," the ECB opinion said.
The ECB said it would monitor closely the observance in
practice of central bank independence and continue to liaise
with the Hungarian government to address remaining issues.
ECB unease about Hungary's central bank reforms has been a
factor in preventing the country from holding talks on an
international aid package.
