BUDAPEST Dec 16 European Union Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn interrupted informal talks with the Hungarian government as the Commission did not receive assurances about the government's plans regarding its new central bank law, his spokesman said.

"The commission decided to interrupt the preparatory talks in Budapest," Amadeu Altafaj told Reuters over the phone on Friday.

"Unfortunately we did not receive assurances concerning the intentions of the Hungarian government, (which went on) to push forward in parliament the vote of the law that could potentially undermine the independence of the central bank," he said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Ron Askew)