BUDAPEST Dec 16 Hungary's official
negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and EU have
not ended as the parties have only had informal discussions,
Hungary's chief IMF negotiator Tamas Fellegi said on Friday,
adding the government was ready for further talks.
"The Hungarian delegation continues to be prepared for talks
without preconditions, offering to the experts of the IMF and EU
discussions of substance about the elements of cooperation and
the financial, macroeconomic and political aspects of the future
agreement," he said in a statement.
Fellegi also said Hungary was in the process of building the
ECB's proposals into its new central bank legislation.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by John Stonestreet)