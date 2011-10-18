BUDAPEST Oct 18 Hungary's ruling centre-right
Fidesz party sees no need for a new funding agreement with the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) and considers the government's
2012 economic growth forecast realistic, its vice chairman said
on Tuesday.
"In my opinion, the government's GDP forecast is realistic,
this 1.5 percent is attainable," Fidesz vice chairman Lajos Kosa
told public television m1 in an interview on Tuesday, when asked
about the possibility of a recession next year, which some
economists believe could materialise.
"If we look at recent data, third-quarter industrial
production rose and regarding the future, even the pessimists
are talking purely in the conditional, so that should not be
taken to the bank."
Asked about whether Hungary, saved from collapse with a 20
billion euro international loan in 2008, could need a new
funding agreement with the IMF if the euro zone debt crisis
escalates further, Kosa said:
"It would be best if we talked about things grounded in
reality ... I think this is not needed, we have no such plans
and if we should resort to it, we would slip back into the very
situation we want to get out of."
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)