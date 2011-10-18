BUDAPEST Oct 18 Hungary's ruling centre-right Fidesz party sees no need for a new funding agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and considers the government's 2012 economic growth forecast realistic, its vice chairman said on Tuesday.

"In my opinion, the government's GDP forecast is realistic, this 1.5 percent is attainable," Fidesz vice chairman Lajos Kosa told public television m1 in an interview on Tuesday, when asked about the possibility of a recession next year, which some economists believe could materialise.

"If we look at recent data, third-quarter industrial production rose and regarding the future, even the pessimists are talking purely in the conditional, so that should not be taken to the bank."

Asked about whether Hungary, saved from collapse with a 20 billion euro international loan in 2008, could need a new funding agreement with the IMF if the euro zone debt crisis escalates further, Kosa said:

"It would be best if we talked about things grounded in reality ... I think this is not needed, we have no such plans and if we should resort to it, we would slip back into the very situation we want to get out of." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)