BUDAPEST Jan 5 Hungary must be ready to accept certain conditions in aid talks with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, Janos Lazar, parliamentary group leader of the ruling Fidesz party was quoted as saying by news agency MTI on Thursday.

His comments came after the forint currency and Hungarian credit insurance costs extended their decline in morning trade from fresh record weak points hit on Wednesday on Budapest's reluctance to compromise on controversial policies.

With regard to legal changes sought by the IMF and the EU, Lazar told MTI that "in some cases there will be an agreement, in some cases there will not be an agreement."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's reluctance to halt approval of new legislation on finances and the central bank, which Brussels believes may go against EU law, has sent Hungarian currency and bond markets into a tailspin.

Lazar was quoted as saying by MTI that Hungary needed the guarantees provided by an IMF/EU agreement to be able to finance its debt but the country was willing to accept only such compromises and solutions that served its own interests.

He told MTI that the parliamentary group of Fidesz was ready to approve legal changes or pass new legislation proposed by the government within the context of the planned aid talks, which Budapest expects to start officially this month. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kavita Chandran)