BUDAPEST Jan 5 Hungary must be ready to
accept certain conditions in aid talks with the International
Monetary Fund and the European Union, Janos Lazar, parliamentary
group leader of the ruling Fidesz party was quoted as saying by
news agency MTI on Thursday.
His comments came after the forint currency and
Hungarian credit insurance costs extended their decline in
morning trade from fresh record weak points hit on Wednesday on
Budapest's reluctance to compromise on controversial policies.
With regard to legal changes sought by the IMF and the EU,
Lazar told MTI that "in some cases there will be an agreement,
in some cases there will not be an agreement."
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's reluctance to halt approval of
new legislation on finances and the central bank, which
Brussels believes may go against EU law, has sent Hungarian
currency and bond markets into a tailspin.
Lazar was quoted as saying by MTI that Hungary needed the
guarantees provided by an IMF/EU agreement to be able to finance
its debt but the country was willing to accept only such
compromises and solutions that served its own interests.
He told MTI that the parliamentary group of Fidesz was ready
to approve legal changes or pass new legislation proposed by the
government within the context of the planned aid talks, which
Budapest expects to start officially this month.
