BUDAPEST Jan 20 Hungary's government will abandon a planned merger of the central bank and financial markets regulator PSZAF, one of the key points criticised by the European Commission in a legal row with Budapest, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Orban also told public radio MR1-Kossuth in an interview that he expected to strike a political agreement with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on disputed legislation at a meeting next week to pave the way for a new funding deal.

Orban said it would have been beneficial for Hungary to have had a safety agreement with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union already "yesterday," even if the country had no plans to draw on any funding made available. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)