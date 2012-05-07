BUDAPEST May 7 Hungary's government plans to
secure a 3-year precautionary loan deal worth around 15 billion
euros with the International Monetary Fund and the European
Union to stabilise its economy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's
state secretary said on Monday.
"We need to create a package that is largely in line with
market expectations," Mihaly Varga told private broadcaster TV2
in an interview.
"We should sign a 3-year precautionary deal, which would be
worth around 15 billion euros," he said. "I deduced this from
market expectations but I think by and large this is what we
will be able to agree on."
