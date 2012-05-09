BUDAPEST May 9 Hungary's government expects to
begin talks with the International Monetary Fund and the
European Union on financial assistance shortly, Economy Minister
Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Wednesday.
"The talks that will start shortly will involve everything,
old and new taxes, which is the right approach because both
parties can put any issue on the table," Matolcsy told a news
conference.
He added that the talks on a multibillion-euro financing
deal could start "immediately" after parliament passes the
amendments to its disputed central bank law as agreed with the
European Commission later this month.
"As far as we are aware, any further outstanding issues will
be discussed at the negotiating table," Matolcsy said.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)