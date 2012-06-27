BUDAPEST, June 27 International Monetary Fund
managing director Christine Lagarde has approved the proposed
changes to Hungary's disputed central bank legislation, Mihaly
Varga, the minister in charge of IMF talks said on Wednesday,
citing a letter from Lagarde.
"The proposed amendments and commitments address our key
concerns," a copy of Lagarde's letter, addressed to Hungary's
government and central bank, that was handed out to journalists
said.
"Once the proposed amendments are adopted, the Fund will be
ready to enter into negotiations on a joint IMF/EU program
together with our European partners," it said.
Varga told a news conference that once parliament approves
the changes, expected by July 12 at the latest, the talks could
start in mid-July.
