BUDAPEST, July 25 Talks between Hungary's government and an International Monetary Fund/EU team on financial assistance have been "encouraging", Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday, adding that a number of differences remained with lenders over certain issues.

These issues include financial sector taxation, he said, again defending the government's controversial new tax on financial transactions that also involves the central bank.

Orban said he expected the IMF/EU team to present its views on the 2013 budget and a detailed list of preconditions for a financing backstop, which the government would respond to in September. The IMF/EU mission was due to end its visit on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)