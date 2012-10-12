UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BUDAPEST Oct 12 Hungary is close to an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a financial safety net, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"There is a good chance. We are not far from a good agreement," Orban told radio station MR1-Kossuth in an interview in response to a question about prospects for a financing deal the indebted country first requested nearly a year ago.
Orban said further progress in the talks could be made after the IMF concludes its annual meetings in Tokyo. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts