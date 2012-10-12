BUDAPEST Oct 12 Hungary is close to an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a financial safety net, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"There is a good chance. We are not far from a good agreement," Orban told radio station MR1-Kossuth in an interview in response to a question about prospects for a financing deal the indebted country first requested nearly a year ago.

Orban said further progress in the talks could be made after the IMF concludes its annual meetings in Tokyo. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Heavens)