BUDAPEST Jan 30 Hungary's central bank should
consider further cautious monetary easing due to persistent
disinflationary pressures, the International Monetary Fund said
on Friday after concluding its regular annual country review.
"Inflationary pressures remain subdued and with output still
below potential, a weak external environment, and falling
commodity prices, inflation is likely to remain low for an
extended period," it said in a statement.
"The mission, therefore, sees scope for further cautious
monetary easing, particularly given the improved resilience of
household balance sheets to exchange rate risk, and also in
light of the recent quantitative easing by the ECB."
