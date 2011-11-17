* New agreement would not add to debt, would be "insurance"
-ministry
* Foreign Minister: seeking precautionary agreement with IMF
* IMF says has not received request to negotiate new
programme
* New deal could help Hungary avoid downgrade -analysts
* Cbank says unaware of govt's intention to re-engage with
IMF
* Going back to IMF seen as major political defeat for PM
Orban
* Forint surges 2 pct vs euro, stocks jumps, CDS falls on
IMF news
By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Nov 17 Under mounting pressure
from markets, Hungary said on Thursday it would start talks with
the International Monetary Fund on a new precautionary deal,
marking a major U-turn by the government, but the Fund said it
had not received any requests for a new loan programme.
The Economy Ministry said it would begin talks with the Fund
about a "new type of cooperation" that will not increase debt,
but would work as an "insurance" and would help Hungary retain
access to market funding amid turmoil in the euro zone.
Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi told Inforadio later that
Hungary wanted to conclude a precautionary agreement with the
IMF, which would work as a safety net.
The IMF, which has a delegation in Hungary now on a regular
economic review, said it had not been asked by Hungarian
authorities to negotiate a new programme.
The centre-right government, which broke ties with the IMF
last year and has since stunned investors with a series of
unconventional fiscal measures, has so far rejected the idea of
going back to the Fund to secure a financing backstop amid the
euro zone debt crisis, which has also hit Hungary's markets.
But the forint has slumped to all-time lows
versus the euro this week and two rating agencies have warned
Hungary could lose its investment grade credit rating due to its
weak growth outlook and unpredictable policies.
While securing a new financial safety net from the IMF could
shore up Hungary's markets, the move would be seen as a major
domestic political defeat for Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who
had earlier told voters that under IMF scrutiny Hungary would
lose its "economic sovereignty".
Hungary was rescued from collapse with a 20 billion euro
IMF/EU loan in 2008. That loan expired last year.
The forint surged 2 percent against the euro after the
government's announcement.
"A new type of cooperation with the IMF, adapted to our
economy which has been transformed on the basis of our national
interests, could be a potent instrument which would increase our
financial and economic independence instead of hindering it like
the old one," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
"This new type of cooperation, unlike the old one, would not
increase government debt as we do not take out a credit, but we
will make an insurance contract in order to increase the safety
of investors in Hungary."
The ministry did not specify what kind of agreement it
sought with the IMF. For possible options, see
The central bank (NBH) said it was not aware of the
government's intent to re-engage with the IMF, and stressed that
the NBH should also be involved in the talks.
For analysts comments please click on
For factbox on Hungary's debts click on
MAJOR POLITICAL DEFEAT
Analysts said the fact that the government has restarted
talks with the IMF and was possibly eyeing a safety net type of
financing deal could help Hungary avoid being downgraded to
"junk" status in coming weeks.
Some analysts had doubts about the government's intention
saying it would be very hard for the IMF and the government to
find common ground given Hungary's unorthodox policies which the
Fund opposed earlier.
"We are sceptical. It looks like Hungary are going after a
PCL (precautionary credit line) with no conditionality. The IMF
would not give any form of backstop without conditionality,
which Hungarians don't want," said Peter Attard Montalto at
Nomura in London.
The U-turn in policy will be damaging to Orban and his
ruling Fidesz party, which has already seen its public support
plunge since its election victory in April 2010.
The government has earlier dismissed the views expressed by
credit rating agencies, saying they held grudges against
Hungary, which has rolled out unorthodox economic policies
including big taxes on banks and a controversial scheme to help
foreign currency mortgage holders repay their loans.
Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy ruled out a new loan from
the IMF three weeks ago and on Monday he said the Fund opposed
"each and every one of our steps, so our government policy is
tuned not according to but in opposition to it."
"The government can bend over backwards in trying to frame
this as a new type of cooperation and that it will give the
government greater autonomy than before. But this is their
biggest domestic political defeat to date, which will be very
difficult to explain," said Peter Kreko, analyst at Political
Capital think tank.
"However, if Orban had not taken this step, his position
could have become much more unstable. If a government cannot
ensure the country's financing, it can very quickly lead to the
removal of a prime minister."
Hungary needs to renew close to 5 billion euros worth of
foreign currency debt next year, and a cut to a junk rating
could make that process more difficult, analysts have said.
The country has enough cash to finance itself in the short
run after it secured funding on international markets earlier
this year and the government took over $14 billion worth of
assets from scrapped mandatory private pension funds.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)