By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Nov 18 Hungary started talks
with the International Monetary Fund and the EU about a new
precautionary credit line to shield it from the storm engulfing
the euro zone, but Budapest faces tough talks if it sticks to
its unorthodox economic policies.
For Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who previously rejected an
IMF backstop, going back to the Fund is seen as a big political
defeat. But he is unlikely to give in easily to the tough
conditions the IMF usually sets when granting financing lines.
Analysts said a new IMF agreement could help avoid a cut in
Hungary's credit rating to "junk" status, but it will be very
hard for the two sides to find common ground given the
unconventional measures Hungary has made.
Fitch Ratings, one of two agencies threatening to
remove Hungary from investment grade due to its weak growth
outlook and unpredictable policies , said on Friday a new
IMF programme would be a positive step and could reduce ratings
pressure.
"However, it is a long way from being agreed and Fitch
believes the country is facing a challenging economic and
financial outlook. Significant downside risks remain," it
said.
If the centre-right government fails to agree with the IMF
in the end the punishment -- from financial markets as well as
rating agencies -- will be severe.
Its surprise announcement on Thursday that it would seek a
new precautionary agreement with the IMF boosted the forint
currency but markets will now want to see proof that a deal is
in the pipeline.
The Economy Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the
government expects to sign a new agreement with the IMF and the
European Union early next year, but it did not expect the deal
to entail new austerity measures.
"The Hungarian economy is financed from the market. We do
not depend on anybody's goodwill," the ministry said, adding
that it wanted to use all available tools to rekindle growth.
"The government has started talks with the IMF and the EU
about a new agreement that, instead of austerity measures, will
aid Hungary's economic growth."
The IMF's representative in Budapest was not available for
comment on Friday.
The European Commission said it was aware of Hungary's
intention to ask for precautionary financial support, but had
not yet received a formal request.
ECONOMIC SOVEREIGNTY
Prime Minister Orban said Hungary wants a new type of
"insurance" agreement with the IMF without giving up its
economic sovereignty.
His government broke off Hungary's previous 2008 IMF deal
last year and has since rattled investors with a series of
unconventional measures, including big taxes on banks, the
effective nationalisation of pension funds and a scheme that
allows households to repay their foreign currency mortgages at
fixed rates, leaving its banks to face big losses.
"The old type of IMF agreement which we closed in the autumn
of 2010, was about them (IMF) telling us what to do," Orban told
MR1 radio on Friday.
"The essence of this new agreement would be ... that we
would rather like insurance. We do not want to give up the
policy of free hands (in economic policy)," he added. "No one
can restrict Hungary's economic sovereignty any more."
Local papers reported the news on their front pages, with
the biggest tabloid Blikk saying: "So we do need the IMF's money
in the end" and business daily Napi Gazdasag saying: "The
Hungarian cruiser longs for the IMF's anchor."
The forint firmed to 304.80 versus the euro by
Friday's close, firmer than Thursday highs of around 306 and
sharply up from new all-time lows hit around 317.90 on Monday.
PLAYING THE TURKISH GAME?
Getting a new agreement from the IMF without conditions
attached would be next to impossible, analysts said, adding that
the move may be an attempt to buy time and avert a ratings
downgrade. As recently as Monday the economy minister told
parliament that the government's policies were in opposition to
the IMF.
Hungary may seek a precautionary stand-by loan, a
precautionary credit line (PCL) or a flexible credit line (FCL),
which Poland has but which analysts said it is unlikely to
qualify for.
Some said the government may be playing the game that helped
Turkey retain markets' confidence years ago.
"The other idea is that they are just 'doing a Turkey' and
plan to string negotiations with the IMF along as long as
possible, hoping to keep the market sweet with the idea that
when push comes to shove they will sign up to a programme," said
Timothy Ash at Royal Bank of Scotland.
An agreement may help avert a downgrade, analysts said.
"A new IMF deal, if realised, would be an important U-turn
and obviously a game changer at the same time, stabilising the
market, reducing the risk premium and defending Hungary's
current investment grade credit rating, while possibly also
removing the need for rate hikes by strengthening the currency,"
HSBC said on Thursday.
The country has enough cash to finance itself in the short
run after it secured funding on international markets earlier
this year and the government took over $14 billion worth of
assets from scrapped mandatory private pension funds.
But it needs to renew close to 5 billion euros worth of
foreign currency debt next year.
