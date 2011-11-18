BUDAPEST Nov 18 Hungarians reacted with dismay on Friday to a policy U-turn which has set the country on course for another International Monetary Fund programme, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban the main target of their disenchantment.

The economy still carries the scars of a 2009 recession, which pushed unemployment into double digits after austerity measures in return for a 20 billion euro bailout from the IMF and the European Union to save Hungary from collapse.

For Orban, who broke ties with the IMF last year to pursue an unorthodox policy mix dubbed a struggle for "economic self-rule", a reluctant return to the IMF is the worst blow politically since his party swept elections in April last year.

"This is a huge turnaround, a complete U-turn and I must say I was very surprised," said Nora Vezer, a 39-year-old teacher. "Last year I hoped that we will really see some drastic changes, but now I'm disappointed."

Even before Thursday's shock announcement to re-engage with the IMF, which turned a year and a half of government policy upside down in the blinking of an eye, public backing for Orban's centre-right Fidesz was on a steady decline.

The party has lost about 1.8 million supporters since voters gave it an unprecedented two-thirds parliamentary majority in an election last year and over half of the population now has no party preference.

Government promises of stellar economic growth, new jobs and lower taxes have come to nothing for the average Hungarian as Orban was forced to raise taxes and cut spending to reduce Hungary's chronic budget deficit and state debt.

With all the hostility toward the IMF, it seemed unthinkable just 24 hours ago that Budapest would seek a new agreement.

Even the central bank and the IMF itself appeared caught off balance by the news, learning of the government's plan from media reports.

Opposition parties quickly jumped on Fidesz' policy reversal with the Socialists calling on Orban and his economy minister Gyorgy Matolcsy to resign.

Gabor Vona, chairman of the far-right Jobbik party said that by "begging its way back" to the Fund, the government had failed.

"Naturally it casts (the prime minister) in a negative light, because he said this would not happen and then it did happen," said Norbert Rajcsanyi, a 24-year-old cook.

"However, this is just more of the same. I think we should not even be surprised that the prime minister says one thing and something else happens in the end."

ABOUT-FACE

Others said the prospect of another agreement had been in the air for a while given the dire state of the economy.

"As opposed to what they kept saying, this was already expected after news of (possible) downgrades and this could be a positive solution," said Gergely Hegyi, a 25-year-old assistant auditor.

"This is not very positive as they have kept saying all the time that the IMF could be avoided, that they would not even talk to them, but it seems in the end (the IMF) will be the last resort," he said.

For some, the about-face has even tarnished a once iconic image of Orban, who shot to fame in 1989 when he called for free elections and the removal of Soviet troops from Hungary -- then a communist satellite.

"After the change of regime, they (the Fidesz leaders) were very young people and we believed that really everything would change and they would be credible and consistent regardless of how things unfold," said Anna Harangi, a 62-year-old pensioner.

"It is very important to be loyal to your principles and I think (Orban) is not that person any more," Harangi said. "He is not by any margin the defining force that he used to be back in the day when he emerged on the political scene." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Richard Balmforth)