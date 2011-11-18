BUDAPEST Nov 18 Hungarians reacted with
dismay on Friday to a policy U-turn which has set the country on
course for another International Monetary Fund programme, with
Prime Minister Viktor Orban the main target of their
disenchantment.
The economy still carries the scars of a 2009 recession,
which pushed unemployment into double digits after austerity
measures in return for a 20 billion euro bailout from the IMF
and the European Union to save Hungary from collapse.
For Orban, who broke ties with the IMF last year to pursue
an unorthodox policy mix dubbed a struggle for "economic
self-rule", a reluctant return to the IMF is the worst blow
politically since his party swept elections in April last year.
"This is a huge turnaround, a complete U-turn and I must say
I was very surprised," said Nora Vezer, a 39-year-old teacher.
"Last year I hoped that we will really see some drastic changes,
but now I'm disappointed."
Even before Thursday's shock announcement to re-engage with
the IMF, which turned a year and a half of government policy
upside down in the blinking of an eye, public backing for
Orban's centre-right Fidesz was on a steady decline.
The party has lost about 1.8 million supporters since voters
gave it an unprecedented two-thirds parliamentary majority in an
election last year and over half of the population now has no
party preference.
Government promises of stellar economic growth, new jobs and
lower taxes have come to nothing for the average Hungarian as
Orban was forced to raise taxes and cut spending to reduce
Hungary's chronic budget deficit and state debt.
With all the hostility toward the IMF, it seemed unthinkable
just 24 hours ago that Budapest would seek a new agreement.
Even the central bank and the IMF itself appeared caught off
balance by the news, learning of the government's plan from
media reports.
Opposition parties quickly jumped on Fidesz' policy reversal
with the Socialists calling on Orban and his economy minister
Gyorgy Matolcsy to resign.
Gabor Vona, chairman of the far-right Jobbik party said that
by "begging its way back" to the Fund, the government had
failed.
"Naturally it casts (the prime minister) in a negative
light, because he said this would not happen and then it did
happen," said Norbert Rajcsanyi, a 24-year-old cook.
"However, this is just more of the same. I think we should
not even be surprised that the prime minister says one thing and
something else happens in the end."
ABOUT-FACE
Others said the prospect of another agreement had been in
the air for a while given the dire state of the economy.
"As opposed to what they kept saying, this was already
expected after news of (possible) downgrades and this could be a
positive solution," said Gergely Hegyi, a 25-year-old assistant
auditor.
"This is not very positive as they have kept saying all the
time that the IMF could be avoided, that they would not even
talk to them, but it seems in the end (the IMF) will be the last
resort," he said.
For some, the about-face has even tarnished a once iconic
image of Orban, who shot to fame in 1989 when he called for free
elections and the removal of Soviet troops from Hungary -- then
a communist satellite.
"After the change of regime, they (the Fidesz leaders) were
very young people and we believed that really everything would
change and they would be credible and consistent regardless of
how things unfold," said Anna Harangi, a 62-year-old pensioner.
"It is very important to be loyal to your principles and I
think (Orban) is not that person any more," Harangi said. "He is
not by any margin the defining force that he used to be back in
the day when he emerged on the political scene."
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Richard Balmforth)