* Hungary rules out 2008-type IMF deal; to retain free hand * "Safety net" to help growth, defend forint, debt markets * S&P keeps credit watch, expects to resolve before end-Feb * Econ Minister raises prospect of stagnation, credit squeeze * Ruling party keeps crisis taxes, pension rise, tax benefits (Releads, adds S&P comments)

By Sandor Peto and Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST Nov 24 Hungary said on Thursday it was seeking a different deal with international lenders than its "very strict" 2008 bailout, while Standard & Poor's deferred decision on a potential ratings downgrade until February after news of the planned talks.

Budapest broke ties with the International Monetary Fund last year and went more than a year without a financing backstop as the government used unorthodox means such as crisis taxes on banks and other sectors to shore up the budget and spur growth.

It went back to the IMF and the European Union for help last week after the forint currency fell to record lows against the euro in the wake of a warning by Standard & Poor's that Hungary could lose its investment-grade credit rating.

S&P said on Thursday it maintained a credit watch on Hungary's sovereign rating, adding that it expected to conclude its review before the end of February 2012 after Budapest expects to conclude the talks.

Previously the rating agency said it aimed to conclude its review, which investors had feared would lead to a downgrade, by the end of this month.

For the S&P statement, see [ID:nL5E7MO4B2]

"The specific type of agreement will emerge during talks with the IMF," government spokesman Andras Giro-Szasz told a news conference, declining comment on the possible size of the package Hungary wanted to secure.

"One thing is for sure: Hungary does not want to live with the solution it obtained in 2008," he said, with reference to a 20-billion-euro IMF/EU bailout that demanded tough austerity measures in return for assistance.

Giro-Szasz said Hungary wanted to negotiate a "safety net" to shield its currency and bonds from market volatility, a deal that the government hopes would let it retain a free hand in economic and social policy.

"The aim of this precautionary safety net would be to spur growth ... and lead the (forint) currency -- and through it exchange-rate risk, and through that, government debt yields -- into a normal range," he said.

The IMF's representative in Hungary declined to respond to Reuters questions at a conference about the planned agreement.

Giro-Szasz also said the government has asked national security authorities to look into what he called a concentrated speculative attack against the forint in the recent past.

Hungary's surprising IMF request stemmed the forint's plunge and while the threat of a ratings cut to "junk" is still there, the country's investment-grade credit score seems to have won a new lease on life with Thursday's S&P announcement.

STAGNATION RISK

Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy said earlier there was a risk that economic growth could halt after an expansion of 1.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter due to a good season in agriculture and industrial exports.

"We could see another wave of corporate defaults, the economy could fall into stagnation and credit supply could fall significantly," Matolcsy wrote in a column in the weekly Heti Valasz, adding that Hungary needed a new plan for growth.

The government is due to revise its 2012 GDP forecast next Wednesday, the government spokesman said, adding that Matolcsy would then also unveil his new economic stimulus plan.

Analysts in a Reuters poll last month forecast GDP growth at 0.9 percent for next year HUGDP1, while the European Commission estimates it at 0.5 percent -- both far worse than a 1.5 percent forecast in the 2012 draft budget.

Antal Rogan, a lawmaker of the ruling Fidesz party, was quoted as saying on Thursday that parliament could decide next Tuesday, when it votes on the key figures of the 2012 budget, to freeze 300 billion forints of reserves to shield finances.

A more pronounced slowdown could force Hungary into further belt-tightening next year. But with Europe heading into a slowdown and banks in Hungary squeezed by a sectoral levy and a foreign currency mortage relief scheme that will inflict billions of forints of losses, one analyst said the government may be running out of options.

"The government can only create a better situation if it does an about-face in its banking-sector policy. At the moment, it's not visible that we could shift to an economic growth course," said analyst Zoltan Torok at Raiffeisen, who projects a 2 percent contraction next year.

Hungary is the most exposed economy in central Europe to the debt crisis in the euro zone due to its high external debt, the reliance of its banks on external funding and a track record of ad hoc policies that have undermined investors' confidence.

The government debt agency AKK sold all 30 billion forints worth of 12-month bills on offer at a tender on Thursday but investors demanded 7.07 percent yield for the paper, the highest since September 2009. [ID:nEAP000776]

Forward rate agreements are pricing in 50 basis points worth of increases in official interest rates over the next month from the current 6 percent NBHI.

The National Bank of Hungary, which holds a policy meeting next Tuesday, has warned it may need to tighten monetary conditions if the increase in risk aversion affecting European financial markets persists. [ID:nL5E7MF2Q9]

Analysts have said the IMF/EU talks could be difficult if the government wants to stick with its unorthodox ways to fix the economy, but with news of the planned deal made public, it could not afford to walk away without a deal. [ID:nL5E7MM2ZW]

Lajos Kosa, vice chairman of the ruling centre-right Fidesz party, put down Hungary's yardsticks in the coming talks on Thursday, saying Budapest was not willing to give up its controversial "crisis" taxes and a planned rise in pensions.

Hungary's bank tax and "crisis" taxes on three other sectors are due to raise around 360 billion forints per year from 2010 until 2012. Kosa also told private broadcaster TV2 that Hungary sought to maintain family tax benefits and low corporate tax rates -- key planks in the centre-right government's economic policy. (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Marton Dunai; Writing by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Jan Paschal)