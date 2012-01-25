* IMF criticises laws, highlighting potential stumbling
blocks to deal
* Sees Hungarian economy stagnating in 2012 in baseline
scenario
* Orban sees deal by end-March, says can push through laws
by end of next month
(Adds background, details, forint strengthening)
By Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Jan 25 The International
Monetary Fund criticised Hungary on Wednesday for its new
central bank legislation and for enshrining a flat tax in the
constitution, highlighting potential stumbling blocks to
Budapest's efforts to secure new aid.
The IMF predicted growth in the ex-communist country of 10
million would stagnate this year but it warned a worsening of
the euro zone crisis could tilt the economy into a 3.4 percent
contraction and send its public debt load higher.
Hungary is aiming for a precautionary funding deal worth
around 17-20 billion euros with international lenders to shield
its currency and bonds from turmoil in the euro zone and retain
market access as it prepares to roll over nearly 5 billion euros
worth of external debt this year on top of forint expiries.
Having alarmed investors and irked leaders in Brussels and
Washington with a string of unorthodox policy measures since
storming to power in 2010, Hungary's prime minister, Viktor
Orban, has now launched a charm offensive to win back market
confidence and mend frayed ties.
A day after pledging to European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso in Brussels he would address the EU's concerns,
Orban told the Wall Street Journal he was optimistic he could
secure a funding deal from the EU and IMF by the end of March.
But the IMF report urged Orban's right-of-centre government
to abandon a campaign of unorthodox policies that have triggered
a sell-off of the forint currency in early January and driven
borrowing costs to an eye-watering 9 percent.
"A well-crafted policy mix that avoids the ad hoc
interventionist measures of the past year and strengthens
economic institutions can reduce the likelihood of an adverse
scenario where Hungary loses market access," the IMF said in its
staff report, compiled before Orban's trip to Brussels.
Orban's visit failed to clinch a quick agreement to resume
aid talks that Budapest had hoped for and revealed that
stumbling blocks remain, as Orban disagreed with certain points
of Commission criticism of his government's legislation.
But Orban, who has also seen his public support cut in half
over anger at his policy approach, said he could push necessary
changes on disputed laws through parliament by the end of
February.
"We're ready to consult on all issues," Orban told the
paper. "The situation is clear, that would help Hungary to stay
on the financial markets."
The IMF's forecast for 0.3 percent growth this year was
better than a projection from the EBRD development bank a day
earlier, which saw a 1.5 percent contraction. The government
expects 0.5 percent economic growth in 2012.
Orban told the Wall Street Journal that even though Hungary
would be able to raise money from markets for the next year or
two without an agreement, in the long run current borrowing
costs of around 9 percent would be unsustainable.
FORINT RALLIES
The forint has seen wild swings this year, falling to a
record low of around 324 per euro at the start of the month
before rallying by more than 3 percent on investors' hope that
Orban can secure a financing deal.
But analysts say the market will remain wary until they see
concrete proof that Orban will change legislation.
The Commission has launched infringement procedures against
Hungary relating to the laws, saying they undermine the
independence of the central bank and courts. It has set a Feb.
17 deadline for Budapest to respond or face legal action.
EU finance ministers also opened the way to freeze
development funds to Budapest on the grounds that the
government's measures had not sustainably cut the budget gap to
below the bloc's ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product.
Those unorthodox reforms include Europe's highest banking
tax, seizing $13 billion in private pension assets to pay off
debt, and enshrining a flat income tax into a new constitution.
On Tuesday, Barroso also stressed there were wider political
concerns on the approach of Orban's government and said the
Commission must ensure that EU law must be respected "both in
letter and in spirit".
The IMF said a precautionary arrangement could help rebuild
investor confidence but added that a new central bank law, which
derailed informal talks on aid last month, pointed "toward risks
of a material erosion of central bank independence".
Orban has since pledged to modify the law on most contested
points.
The IMF also recommended new fiscal measures such as
changing a flat tax, cutting "crisis taxes" on banks and other
firms, and other measures that could be points of conflict if it
and Budapest agree to enter a financing deal together.
"A more systematic approach could include revisiting
elements of the flat tax, reducing the outsized crisis taxes,
means-testing universal transfers, rationalising public
employment (especially at the local government level), and
strengthening the forint exchange rate," the Fund said.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Sandor Peto; Writing by Michael
Winfrey; editing by Stephen Nisbet)