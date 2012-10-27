BUDAPEST Oct 27 The International Monetary Fund has no date for a next round of talks with Hungary on a financing backstop, its representative in Hungary said on Saturday, adding that the government's latest tax measures went against its earlier recommendations.

"There are no dates yet for the negotiation mission to return to Budapest," Iryna Ivaschenko told Reuters in an emailed response to questions.

"As we stated before, we believe that the focus of fiscal adjustment should be on achieving a more balanced consolidation, shifting away from ad hoc tax measures," she said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alison Williams)