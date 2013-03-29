* IMF report written before Hungary rate cut to record low 5 pct

* IMF sees stagnation in 2013, weak growth in 2014, downside risks

* Weaker growth, falls in forint could threaten debt sustainability

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, March 29 The IMF said on Friday that Hungary's central bank should pause before cutting interest rates again, warning that external shocks and any policy missteps could undermine financial stability in the heavily indebted country.

The International Monetary Fund also called on the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban to scrap some of its more controversial taxes and instead cut spending.

Hungary has no loan programme with the IMF now after talks about a financing backstop collapsed last year due to the government sticking to its unconventional policies.

In an annual report on the Hungarian economy drawn up before the central bank cut rates for the eighth time in a row to a record low of 5 percent under new Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, the IMF said deep interest rate cuts could backfire.

"Further monetary easing should proceed only as inflation expectations and risk premia moderate and pressures on the forint do not emerge," the IMF, which led a 20 billion euro rescue of Hungary in 2008, said in its Staff Report.

"Rate cuts cannot substitute for other policies to jump-start growth," it said. "In fact, with fickle market confidence, deep policy rate cuts could lead to currency depreciation and could risk de-stabilising the financial system."

The central bank promised to take a cautious approach to rate policy this week, lifting the battered forint. But it kept its easing bias as it seeks to bolster an economy struggling to emerge from its second recession in four years.

The IMF said Hungary, which stabilised its budget with one-off taxes on banks and other sectors, should take new steps to put its debt on a downward path, leaving no room for fiscal loosening in the years ahead.

Specifically, the IMF said Hungary should aim to scrap certain policies of Prime Minister Viktor Orban such as Europe's highest levy on banks, gradually phase out sectoral taxes and instead cut "unsustainably high levels of spending."

"On current plans the fiscal deficit will remain above 3 percent of GDP over the medium-term, keeping public debt close to 80 percent of GDP," it said.

"This high level of debt and the corresponding large refinancing needs would keep Hungary vulnerable to shocks and swings in market sentiment."

Without new measures, the IMF said this year's budget deficit would reach 4.5 percent of economic output, falling near 3 percent only if existing reserves are not spent, at odds with a more upbeat assessment issued by the central bank on Thursday.

One source of the higher deficit was an overly optimistic economic growth outlook, the IMF said, forecasting stagnation in 2013 and 1.2 percent growth next year. It added that there were "considerable" downside risks to its baseline projections.

"Hungary's capacity to repay the Fund is expected to remain adequate," it said. "However, downside risks remain sizeable and should they materialise, meeting the debt payments could become challenging."

Under its baseline scenario, the IMF expects Hungary's debt to hover around 80 percent of GDP, but weaker-than-expected growth or a steep depreciation of the forint could push debt near or above 100 percent of the economy, it said. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)