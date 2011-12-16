BUDAPEST Dec 16 International Monetary
Fund officials have walked away early from informal talks with
Hungary aimed at preparing the way for negotiations on financial
assistance, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters,
confirming an earlier press report.
The government spokesman's office however told Reuters that
the informal talks with the IMF and the European Commission had
ended, but not because of any disagreement among the parties.
News website index.hu reported earlier, citing multiple
unnamed sources, that the IMF/EU team had left Budapest despite
a round of talks being scheduled for Friday afternoon.
It cited one source as saying the main stumbling blocks in
the discussions were the government's new central bank bill and
its decision to strip private pension fund members of their
monthly pension payments for at least another year.
