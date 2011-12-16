BUDAPEST Dec 16 International Monetary Fund officials have walked away early from informal talks with Hungary aimed at preparing the way for negotiations on financial assistance, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, confirming an earlier press report.

The government spokesman's office however told Reuters that the informal talks with the IMF and the European Commission had ended, but not because of any disagreement among the parties.

News website index.hu reported earlier, citing multiple unnamed sources, that the IMF/EU team had left Budapest despite a round of talks being scheduled for Friday afternoon.

It cited one source as saying the main stumbling blocks in the discussions were the government's new central bank bill and its decision to strip private pension fund members of their monthly pension payments for at least another year. (Reporting by Budapest newsroom)