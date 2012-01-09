* Hungary govt starts talks with IMF officials in Washington
* Govt backs down after forint hit record low, yields surged
* Hungarians fear full blown crisis, forint weakness
* Govt wants deal, faces tough talks, cbank law key
By Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Jan 9 Hungary reaches crunch
time with the IMF this week as it tries to win a funding deal to
prevent a market meltdown after a series of policy mistakes
sapped investor confidence and the government's domestic
support.
Conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orban fell out with
international lenders after they rejected several of his
policies but plunging financial markets and criticism from
abroad have forced him to backtrack.
Thousands of Hungarians have protested new laws that are seen
as undemocratic and the forint's slide to previously unseen
levels has stirred fears over their personal finances.
A leading tabloid "Bors" said on its front page on Sunday:
"If default comes, we are finished in half a year. Only the IMF
can save us from collapse."
The head of Hungary's negotiating team, Tamas Fellegi, is in
Washington this week with a mandate from Orban to accept a
precautionary International Monetary Fund loan with stricter
conditions than he originally wanted. Aid talks with the
European Union are expected to follow.
Zoltan Kosa said his Exclusive Change chain of 280 exchange
kiosks saw a jump in turnover whenever the forint exchange rate
fluctuated wildly last week. He said people bought euros, U.S.
dollars, pounds, Swiss francs and even Norwegian crowns.
"There's no panic, but there is a palpable fear among
ordinary people," Kosa said.
Other people who had bought euros when the forint was
stronger have begun to cash in, he said.
Many Hungarians have home loans denominated in foreign
currencies and their repayments have risen sharply.
"For me, what's at stake is my mortgage. I have a small
apartment... with a small mortgage that grew pretty huge in the
past few months. This strong euro, or weak forint... it's
killing me," said Gabriella Feledi, 29, a hair dresser.
FLEXING HIS MUSCLES
Orban, whose Fidesz party shot to power in 2010 with the
strongest majority in post-communist history, has tried to
strengthen his influence over media and public institutions
including the central bank.
This has angered businesses and investors and helped lose
him almost half of his supporters at home. Over half of all
Hungarians say they would no longer vote for any political
party.
Orban has said all issues are up for discussion in the talks
with the IMF and the EU but they are still expected to be
difficult.
The most thorny subject is a new law which the lenders and
the European Central Bank say curbs the Hungarian central bank's
independence.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said over the
weekend she hoped "the Hungarian authorities will be very keen
to have their legislation in compliance with European regulation
as well, particularly when it concerns the independence of their
central bank."
Orban said the same day he saw no legal problem with the
law, especially because the EU did not complain in 2004 when a
previous Socialist government had enlarged the Monetary Council,
one of the new measures.
The government is not planning to draw on the money but with
about 4 trillion forints ($16.07 billion) worth of debt to roll
over this year, including repayments of a 2008 IMF/EU deal,
analysts say the new deal is crucial for avoiding a market
collapse.
Hungary's debt rating was cut to BB+ by Fitch on Friday, the
third downgrade to "junk" by international rating agencies since
November.
Markets calmed down on Monday on hopes of a new IMF deal,
and the forint firmed to 315 from last week's record
low of 324.20.
Many Hungarians and analysts expect Orban will eventually do
everything necessary to come up with a deal.
"It's foolish to think there will be a default. It's just
the Hungarian way, coming up with a solution in the very last
minute," said Geza Kis, 50, a chauffeur.
"Orban is flexing his muscles because he thinks people like
that at home, but we know it's just a show."
($1 = 249 Hungarian forints)
