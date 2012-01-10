DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
BUDAPEST Jan 10 Hungary's government is ready to consider modifying disputed legislation if the European Commission deems it necessary, Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi told the bloc's executive and European Union partners.
"We fully respect the authority of the European Commission, the guardian of the EU treaties," Martonyi wrote in a letter dated January 6 and published by his ministry on Tuesday.
"We stand ready to consider changing legislation, if necessary."
Hungary, which wants to secure a multibillion euro financing deal with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, is locked in a legal dispute with the European Central Bank and Brussels over a new central bank law.
The European Commission last month asked for the law, which it worried will compromise the bank's independence, to be repealed,
Martonyi said the government was ready to conduct dialogue with anyone who raised concrete concerns. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Krisztina Than; Editing by John Stonestreet)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.