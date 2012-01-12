* PM Orban: open and flexible in EU/IMF talks but wants to
see arguments
* Minister meets IMF chief for Thursday informal talks
* Visit follows EU criticism on budget, democratic slippages
* Budapest must reform disputed laws to secure vital aid
* Forint rallies to two-week-high after bond sale lifted
(Updates with PM Orban, new analyst, Fitch comments, opinion
poll)
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Jan 12 Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban said on Thursday his government was open to
altering its policies to win a new financing deal, but he
demanded that the EU and IMF bring "not political opinion but
arguments" to the aid talks.
After a string of ratings downgrades pushed Hungary's debt
costs to prohibitive levels and hammered its currency, Orban has
abandoned a previously anti-IMF stance and is now scrambling to
avoid being shut out of international markets.
Pressure has risen on Orban to reverse a slew of unorthodox
policies, with the European Commission warning on Wednesday
Budapest may face legal action if it does not change
controversial laws including one it says may threaten the
central bank's independence.
But as the minister in charge of talks with the
International Monetary Fund prepared to meet the Fund's chief in
Washington, the forint currency hit a two-week high on market
hopes that they would soon reach a deal.
Orban, facing sliding popularity at home and a distinct lack
of sympathy in international markets, said his government would
be flexible but needed more specifics from Brussels.
"Our general approach is that we are open and flexible, we
are ready to negotiate all the points, but what we need is not
political opinion but arguments," he told a group of foreign
journalists.
"We would like to get more specifics on the points (where)
they would like to see modifications or corrections. And we are
ready to consider them."
MARKET RELIEF
For Orban, criticised for pushing through new laws on public
finances that cement a flat income tax and new legislation on
the central bank while treating the country's would-be lenders
with defiance, going back to the IMF cap in hand represents a
major political climbdown.
He must now walk a fine line between sealing a deal with
Europe's bailout lenders while trying to avoid losing further
significant public support.
An opinion poll by pollster Ipsos published on Thursday
showed public support for Orban's Fidesz plunged to new lows in
January, while 84 percent of those asked said the country was on
the wrong track.
But markets were buoyant. The forint rose 1 percent to 308
versus the euro. The government also placed more bonds than
planned in an auction, but yields stayed above 9 percent, a
level at which Budapest cannot afford to borrow indefinitely.
Fitch, which became the last of the three major agencies to
cut Hungary's credit score to "junk" status this month, said an
IMF funding deal would be positive for Hungary but would not
automatically trigger an improvement in ratings.
"The best way for Orban would be to accept the conditions,
which would obviously have near-term political consequences but
would give him time to rebuild until the next election in 2014,"
said analyst Peter Kreko at Political Capital.
Minister Tamas Fellegi meets IMF chief Christine Lagarde on
Thursday with a mandate to accept a stricter funding deal than
Budapest initially wanted after the forint's plunge to record
lows last week and a surge in state borrowing costs to levels
seen as unsustainable.
"Trying to sell an about-face to his camp still looks like a
more sensible option for Orban than entering an unpredictable
situation with the country possibly becoming unable to finance
itself by the spring," said Attila Juhasz, also at Political
Capital.
Fellegi is due to meet EU Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn on Jan. 20.
Local news agency MTI reported Fellegi would also meet
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and Austrian Finance Minister Maria
Fekter before he meets Rehn.
On Thursday, Draghi said the ECB was "very concerned" about
the pressure Hungarian authorities appear to be putting on the
country's institutions including the central bank.
PROTEST
Orban's ruling Fidesz party enacted a new constitution that
drew an opposition protest attracting tens of thousands last
week, but with a two-thirds majority in parliament, it still
remains clear of a fragmented opposition.
His measures, including crisis taxes on businesses and a $13
billion pension grab, stabilised the budget for 2011 but failed
to convince the European Commission, which must sign off on any
aid package to Hungary, that the improvement is sustainable.
Orban, however, said the Commission's criticism was mostly
backward-looking, and the government would be able to squeeze
the budget deficit to below 3 percent of gross domestic product
this year for the first since Hungary joined the EU in 2004.
Brussels has given Orban a week to bring the new central
bank law, which installs a government-appointed deputy governor,
and judicial reform into line with EU norms or face possible
infringement procedures. The Commission said it would rule on
disputed laws on Jan. 17, when it finishes its legal analysis.
Any suspension of EU cohesion funds, which the Commission
flagged as a possible sanction for failing to meet fiscal goals,
would be a heavy blow for an already stagnant economy.
Analysts said the issue of aid was unlikely to come up
unless Budapest adheres to EU demands for legal changes first.
"Wednesday's EU Commission position shows that there will be
no negotiations whatsoever about any kind of (financial) support
as long as the Hungarian government fails to meet these
requirements," said Juhasz at Political Capital.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Writing by Michael Winfrey and
Gergely Szakacs; Editing by John Stonestreet)