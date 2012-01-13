* PM Orban: agrees with some EU criticism but views differ in some areas

* IMF chief: Hungary must take "tangible steps" before aid talks can begin

* Orban faces demonstration by far-right Jobbik against "EU ultimatum"

* Ball in Hungary's court now, must change policies -analyst

* Forint retreats from two-week highs after Thursday rally

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Jan 13 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday there was still a lot of distance between his government and its international lenders, hours after the IMF said policies must change before it could discuss a funding deal.

The European Commission will publish its view of a controversial new central bank law and other reforms affecting the judiciary on Jan. 17 but Orban reiterated that while Budapest agrees with some of Brussels' objections, their views differ widely in some areas.

The International Monetary Fund and the EU have both made it clear that the conservative government must prove that it is willing to change its widely-criticised policies before negotiations about a deal, which Hungary needs to avert a market meltdown, can even start.

After a visit by a Hungarian delegation to Washington, IMF chief Christine Lagarde late on Thursday called for "tangible steps" to show the government is willing to follow policies that will help stabilise its economy.

For Orban, who changed his defiant tone towards lenders only after the forint plunged to historic lows and bond yields surged above 11 percent, going back to the IMF is a big political defeat and he now faces a demonstration on Saturday by the opposition far-right Jobbik party.

Public support for Orban's Fidesz party sank further in January and 84 percent of people said the country was on the wrong track, according to a fresh poll.

Jobbik, which is the second most popular opposition party, will protest against what it says is an ultimatum from Brussels and "the harshest attack on Hungary's sovereignty" since the collapse of communism in 1989.

"The EU's preparatory materials have lined up legal arguments supporting its own view," Orban told Kossuth radio on Friday morning. "There are some among these with which we agree and I see no reason not to accept them but there are areas where views differ significantly." He did not elaborate.

The new law expands the size of the rate-setting Monetary Council and allows Orban to appoint a third deputy governor -- steps criticised by the European Central Bank for infringing upon the Hungarian central bank's independence.

A SPECK OF DUST

The central bank legislation is part of a campaign by Fidesz to strengthen its influence over media and public institutions that has prompted protests from business, investors and the EU.

With regard to criticism over cuts in the retirement age of judges, Orban said the EU had no jurisdiction in this area and called a debate over the status of a data protection ombudsman a "speck of dust in the machine."

He said an extension of the EU's excessive deficit procedure against Hungary -- in place since 2004, which could result in the suspension of payments from cohesion funds to finance investments as of next year -- was not justified.

"With regard to the past, looking at 2010 and 2011, there is some truth to what the EU says but in 2012 the budget will perform in line with what the EU expects of us without extraordinary measures," Orban said.

He said Hungary's budget deficit, targeted at 2.5 percent of economic output this year, would make the country the eighth best performer in the 27-member bloc.

"Under such circumstances, it is funny that Hungary is under the excessive deficit procedure," Orban told radio.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso reiterated in Copenhagen on Thursday that some of Hungary's legislation may be in violation of European laws and principles.

"We will use all our powers to make sure that Hungary complies with the principles, and values and rules of the European Union and I am confident that we will achieve that," Barroso told a news conference.

MORE THAN JUST WORDS

After meeting Lagarde in Washington, the minister in charge of negotiations with the lenders, Tamas Fellegi, said he would meet with European partners next week to iron out disagreements so that a timetable for talks can be agreed.

The forint hit a two-week high on Thursday on market hopes that a deal with the IMF and EU will be reached, but retreated to around 310 on Friday.

Analysts said the two sides were still far apart.

"Lagarde seems to have thrown the ball firmly back in the court of the Hungarian government, who will now need to come up with "substantive" changes to legislation to satisfy the concerns of the EC and IMF," said Timothy Ash at RBS.

"The mood music from the government in recent weeks has been much more conciliatory, but there is a risk that the administration could now revert back to a more confrontational approach by arguing that the IMF/EC are being unreasonable and unfair to Hungary." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham)