* IMF chief approves proposed changes to central bank law:
minister
* Agreement ends months of dispute over bank's independence
* Aid talks could start in mid-July; volatile forint firms
* IMF says ready to start talks after parliament approves
law
(Adds IMF statement in paragraph 10)
By Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, June 27 The International Monetary
Fund has approved Hungary's proposed changes to its disputed
central bank law, the government said on Wednesday, ending a
months-long dispute over the bank's independence and opening the
door to talks on financial aid.
Central Europe's most indebted nation, which has spooked
markets with fund-raising policies including Europe's highest
bank tax, first signaled its plan to seek outside help to
stabilize its economy in November.
The dispute over the central bank law, which the IMF and the
European Union saw as threatening the independence of the
National Bank of Hungary, has kept borrowing costs high,
hampering government efforts to roll over nearly 5 billion euros
($6.2 billion) of external debt.
It has also prevented the central bank from cutting interest
rates from the EU's highest level, even though the economy is
headed into another downturn after a steep recession in 2009.
Mihaly Varga, Hungary's minister in charge of talks with the
IMF, told a news conference that IMF director Christine Lagarde
had approved the government's proposed changes to the disputed
legislation, citing a letter from Lagarde.
"The proposed amendments and commitments address our key
concerns," said a copy of Lagarde's letter, addressed to
Hungary's government and central bank and handed out to
journalists.
"Once the proposed amendments are adopted, the Fund will be
ready to enter into negotiations on a joint IMF/EU program
together with our European partners," it said.
The IMF representative in Hungary confirmed the contents of
the letter.
Varga told a news conference that once parliament approves
the changes, expected by July 12 at the latest, the talks could
start in mid-July.
"The Fund will be ready to start negotiations once the
Central Bank law is adopted by parliament," an IMF spokeswoman
said in a statement in Washington. "The timing of a mission will
be agreed with the Hungarian authorities and the European
counterparts."
The apparent breakthrough in enabling the talks boosted the
volatile Hungarian forint to 286.75 to the euro by
1449 GMT from around 287.20 before the news, although it was
still off its strongest level of the day, 285.50 per euro.
Hungary seeks a multibillion-euro safety net from the IMF
and the EU to rein in borrowing costs and prevent a market
crisis after its credit rating was slashed to "junk" status due
to weak growth, high debt and unpredictable policies.
Analysts have said negotiations on a funding deal could be
difficult as Orban is adamant about his flagship flat tax and is
only seeking an "insurance" against market and economic risks
from the euro zone crisis.
The government is also sticking to exotic measures, such as a
hefty new tax on financial transactions from 2013, to plug holes
in the budget while avoiding the outright austerity measures
that have toppled several governments across Europe.
($1 = 0.8019 euros)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto; Writing by
Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and M.D. Golan)