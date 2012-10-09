* Government places full-page advertisements in newspapers
* Budapest says "will not surrender Hungary's independence"
* Hungary in talks on multi-billion euro IMF/EU funding deal
* PM says Hungary could manage even without IMF deal in 2013
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Oct 9 Hungary's government launched a
media campaign on Tuesday saying it would not " g ive in to the
IMF" ju st weeks before Budapest hopes to resume talks with
international lenders on a financial safety net to bolster its
shrinking economy.
Central Europe's most indebted nation is trying to agree a
multi-billion euro loan with the International Monetary Fund and
the European Union to rein in borrowing costs and rebuild market
confidence hurt by years of unorthodox policies.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz has lost about
half of its supporters since a 2010 election landslide and his
government, forced to keep a tight budget by the EU, faces weak
growth next year in the run-up to a 2014 parliamentary election.
Full-page advertisements in five national dailies carried
slogans demanding "respect and trust" from the IMF and saying
Hungary would "not surrender its independence".
With no tangible growth on the horizon and Hungarians
reeling under the latest in a string of fiscal stabilisation
programmes since 2006, pressure on Orban's government is rising.
A teachers' union is already considering a strike after the
government scrapped a pay rise planned for next year, while the
main opposition Socialists defeated the ruling party's candidate
in a western Fidesz stronghold in a weekend by-election.
Business news website HVG.hu reported on Monday that former
Prime Minister Gordon Bajnai, who implemented a previous IMF
programme that pulled Hungary back from the brink of bankruptcy
in 2008, was also considering a bid for election in 2014.
HVG said Bajnai, who led a government of technocrats backed
by the Socialist party in 2009-2010, may announce his candidacy
on Oct. 23 when opposition groups plan a rally to protest
against Orban's government.
"The government is just trying to lay the ground for the
talks domestically," political analyst Zoltan Kiszelly said.
"I do not think this is linked to the talks themselves. The
talks are not about respect and trust but whether the country
delivers on the figures or not," he said.
PLAYING FOR TIME
Financial markets remain suspicious that Orban is simply
playing for time in the talks and does not intend to sign up to
a deal that is likely to come with hard conditions.
Tuesday's media campaign coincided with publication of the
IMF's world economic outlook, which said Hungary's economy would
grow only 0.8 percent in 2013 after a recession this year.
The government's website cited Orban as saying on Tuesday
that an IMF deal would make Hungary's financing situation easier
in 2013 but the country would also manage without an agreement,
as it has done so far this year.
He said the issue of whether or not Hungary would secure an
IMF deal would be determined by the first quarter of next year.
Last week the "junk-rated" nation of 10 million people moved
one step closer to an IMF/EU agreement it first requested nearly
a year ago by abandoning a controversial tax on its central
bank, which prompted a rally in its currency and
bonds.
Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy, the architect of Hungary's
unconventional policies such as Europe's highest bank tax, also
announced 397 billion forints worth of new budget cuts to avoid
the loss of millions of euros of EU development funds next year.
The prospective lenders have not set a date for the
resumption of talks yet and the European Commission is due to
respond to Hungary's latest savings measures next month.
Hungary's forint is still central Europe's top performer
with an 11 percent gain this year, while better global sentiment
and progress towards an IMF agreement helped keep bond yields to
about 7 percent from double-digits hit early this year.
That has boosted the government's room for manoeuvre in the
loan talks and analysts say Budapest will be in no rush to
secure an agreement if market conditions remain supportive.