BUDAPEST Dec 16 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party is ready to weigh the opinion of the European Central Bank on the government's new bill on the central bank before the legislation is passed, Fidesz parliamentary group leader Janos Lazar said on Friday.

Lazar said Fidesz would like to create a central bank law that is acceptable to the ECB, which said earlier this week that in its current form the bill could pose a risk to the independence of the National Bank of Hungary.

Asked about the premature departure of an International Monetary Fund and European Union delegation from Budapest due to a row over the proposed legislation, Lazar told a news conference:

"Hungary owes the IMF significant amounts of money, I have no doubt that they will return to collect what we owe them," Lazar said with reference to the country's 20 billion euro IMF/EU bailout in 2008. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Writing by Gergely Szakacs)