BUDAPEST Jan 6 The International Monetary
Fund will discuss the 2011 monitoring report on Hungary on Jan
18, the Fund's resident representative in Hungary told Reuters
on Friday, adding that the IMF had no comment on an article
based on the leaked document.
"We have no comment on these reports or on leaked
documents," IMF Representative Iryna Ivaschenko told Reuters in
an emailed reply to questions.
"As already announced, the IMF will discuss the 2011 Article
IV and Post-Program Monitoring on January 18. Publication of
documents related to those discussions will be up to the
authorities."
The web site figyelo.hu published details from the document
earlier on Friday.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)